Future Electronics Announces the Release of Melexis Triphibian™ MEMS Pressure Sensor Technology

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is announcing the availability of the Melexis Triphibian™ family of MEMS pressure sensing technology. With the new patented technology, withstanding pressures far more than 5 bar and remaining in contact with liquid media is a game changer for the automotive industry, as well as some adjacent markets.

The Triphibian™ sensing element by Melexis features a suspended cantilever within the IC package, with the membrane positioned at its tip. This unique cantilever design equalizes pressure spikes and burst levels across the entire structure, making it inherently more robust compared to back side exposed solutions, which still experience pressure differences between the glass pedestal side and the wire bonding side. Additionally, this pressure equalization capability extends to frozen media, enabling the use of MEMS in such environments for the first time.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/melexis-triphibian-mems-pressure-sensor-technology.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###