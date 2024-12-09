Future Electronics’ ‘Future Picks’ Helps Simplify Infineon’s Memory Solutions for Customers

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is excited to spotlight Future Picks, its merchandising brand initiative dedicated to showcasing popular components in the electronics industry. With a focus on simplifying component selection, Future Picks provides customers with direct access to high-value solutions from market leaders like Infineon Technologies.

The current Future Picks feature highlights Infineon’s groundbreaking memory solutions, including industry-leading serial NOR Flash and pSRAM offerings. Designed for high reliability and performance across diverse applications, these products support a broad range of industries from consumer electronics to automotive.

“Future Picks is a testament to our commitment to delivering targeted, high-quality insights that help our customers stay ahead in an evolving industry,” said Heather Goldsmith, Director of Digital Product at Future Electronics. “With Infineon’s innovative memory solutions, we’re ensuring that design engineers have access to the latest technology and support to bring their applications to life.”

Infineon has long been a pioneer in memory technology, offering a wide range of high-quality memory products- including NOR Flash, pSRAM and F-RAM – known for their reliability and performance in automotive, industrial and communication applications. With a history of innovation and a commitment to new technology investments, Infineon’s memory solutions support scalable, high-performance designs across diverse sectors.

In addition to featuring select products, Future Picks provides customers with valuable technical resources and industry insights to support informed decision-making. With a fresh focus each month, Future Picks continually highlights advancements from top suppliers, solidifying Future Electronics’ role as a trusted source of innovative component solutions.

To know more about Infineon’s Memory Solutions, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/future-picks/infineon-memory-solutions

To explore more Future Picks, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/future-picks.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###