Artisanal Ice Cream Market Report Highlights Investment Potential in Food Industry

The global artisanal ice cream market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Increasing desert consumption and rising adoption of natural and organic sweet dishes are projected to remain prominent trends in the market.

Growing lactose intolerant population is contributing to the increased demand for artisanal ice cream. Therefore, lactose-free ice cream allows user to enjoy these products without any intolerance or allergies. Moreover, the focal point lies on aesthetics and flavors. Therefore, companies often use pestle colors for packaging that expresses flavor and creates an appetite. For instance, in 2017, Van Leeuwen witnessed a 50% increase in its sale post its product redesigning and packaging.

Furthermore, key players in the market focus on innovative flavors as their new product development strategy. These innovative yet healthy defined flavors are introduced to gain wider acceptance of consumers. For instance, in May 2018, Taj West End introduced aam-panna ice cream flavor in the IPL catering for cricket players and VIPs.

Moreover, The Oberoi (Bangalore) serves South-Indian flavor ice cream to the city dwellers consisting of coffee, jaggery, and jamun with activated charcoal. In addition, in January 2019, Eden Creamery LLC., manufacturer of low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top, has expanded their product line to non-dairy ice cream. The brand exhibits flavors such as peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut, and mint fudge cookie. The product is manufactured with coconut milk and contains less calories and more proteins.

Hypermarket and supermarket is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the coming years on account of the availability of a wide variety of products and convenience factor. Prominent brand of ice creams are easily located on the shelves of supermarket as well as hypermarket.

Artisanal Ice Cream Market Report Highlights

By distribution channel, specialty stores dominated the global market with a share of 35.9% in 2018. Hypermarket and supermarket is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025

North America dominated the global artisanal ice cream market in 2018, accounting for 41.4% share

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing consumption of premium ice cream in countries such as India and China

The industry is highly competitive in nature with the main players including Unilever, Nye’s Cream Sandwiches, Van Leeuwan, Nestlé, BI-RITE FAMILY OF BUSINESSES, Carmel, Ice Cream, and Toscanini’s.

