Automation Testing Market Trends Indicate Rising Demand for Quality Assurance Solutions

The global automation testing market size is expected to reach USD 92.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Prominent technological advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is propelling the demand for the market. Mobile application usage is growing across various end-user industries, and smartphone penetration is rising, opening an attractive potential for market expansion. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for automation testing as web-based applications have developed significantly and new software technologies have emerged. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing usage of ML and AI for advanced analytics and continuous testing across DevOps and DevSecOps areas.

The emerging use of RPA to automate time-consuming, error-prone manual processes are just a few instances of the usage of AI & ML in automation testing. Moreover, a bot uses the page’s numerous links and web forms to systematically explore through an online application when web crawling or spidering. This is a new use for AI and ML in automation testing. This approach is typically used for indexing online browsing. It may be improved further to perform reverse engineering on an application being tested and automatically find Test Cases. Emerging automation testing tools are significantly fueling market growth.

For instance, Testcraft, a codeless Selenium test automation platform for regression and continuous testing, as well as monitoring of web applications, is gaining traction among users. Their revolutionary AI tech removes maintenance time and cost, as it certainly affects changes in the app. Similarly, Applitools Eyes, Testim, and Test.ai are more automation testing tools propelling the market growth. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions by other key players are propelling market growth. For instance, in 2022, to improve the user experience on 5G smartphones, Key sight introduced AI-driven and automated testing. Automation and AI enable mobile service providers and app developers to more swiftly evaluate how smartphone users engage with native apps in the real world.

Automation Testing Market Report Highlights

The services segment dominated the market and accounted for over 56% of the global revenue owing to rapid advancements in implementation services, which make it easier to include automation into a functioning infrastructure for software testing

With the aid of this service, automation is integrated into an existing software automation testing setup

The large enterprises segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as it helps improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, increase test coverage, and ensure the quality of software applications

The BFSI segment is estimated to have significant growth over the forecast period; adopting digitalization in the BFSI sector creates a significant demand for application software automation testing

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 39% in 2022. The widespread distribution of technology suppliers is driving the market in the area. In the United States, the popularity of smart consumer devices, such as smart TVs, home appliances, and laptops, is rising, which is driving market demand. Software, web applications, and operating systems (OS) are closely related to smart consumer electronics. The demand for test automation services in the area will rise as these smart consumer devices gain more acceptance.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. The regional market is promising as it is home to economies like Singapore, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, all of which can significantly boost the growth of organizations that conduct automation analysis. Key economies in the Asia Pacific, such as China and India, have vast populations of consumers, which has a significant impact on the region’s expansion. Governments are implementing regulations to hasten the adoption of cutting-edge technology like automation, AI & ML, mobile & online apps, cloud-based services, and other innovations.

List of Key Players in the Automation Testing Market

IBM Corp.

Apexon

Accenture

Cigniti Technologies

Capgemini SE

Microsoft Corp.

Tricentis

Keysight technologies

Sauce Labs

Parasoft

