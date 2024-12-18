Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Aviation Market 2030: A Look at Military Applications and Growth

AR & VR In Aviation Market Size & Trends

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in aviation market size was estimated at USD 1,076.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing significant advancements through the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. These technologies allow trainees to practice real-world scenarios, ranging from routine flight operations to emergency situations, with high fidelity and without associated risks. This enhanced training capability results in better-prepared personnel and potentially lower training costs, which is expected to drive market growth.

Moreover, another emerging trend is the application of AR in aircraft maintenance and repair operations. AR tools enable maintenance crews to overlay digital information onto physical aircraft components, facilitating more efficient diagnostics and repairs. Technicians can access real-time data, step-by-step instructions, and 3D visualizations of complex systems, all while working hands-free. This speeds up the maintenance process as well as reduces the likelihood of human error, thereby leading to improved aircraft reliability and safety.

In-flight navigation and situational awareness are also being revolutionized by AR technology. Pilots can use AR headsets or augmented displays to receive critical information about their flight path, weather conditions, and nearby terrain, directly overlaid on their real-world view. This enhanced situational awareness supports better decision-making and improves overall flight safety. By reducing the cognitive load on pilots, AR helps to manage the increasing complexity of modern aviation environments. This, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Passenger experience is another area where AR and VR are making substantial inroads. Airlines are incorporating virtual reality headsets into their in-flight entertainment systems, offering passengers immersive experiences such as virtual tours, interactive games, and cinematic adventures. This not only enhances the travel experience but also provides a unique selling point for airlines looking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Additionally, AR applications in airports are helping passengers navigate large terminals more easily, improving overall customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, AR and VR are becoming crucial tools in the marketing and sales strategies of airlines and aircraft manufacturers. VR experiences allow potential customers to take virtual tours of new aircraft models, explore cabin configurations, and experience amenities in a highly engaging way. This immersive marketing approach helps build stronger customer connections and drives sales by providing a tangible sense of what the products offer. Additionally, AR applications in sales presentations can provide interactive 3D models and real-time customization options, making the sales process more dynamic and effective.

Based on Component, The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of around 58%, driven by advancements in specialized components like head-mounted displays and sensors, crucial for applications in pilot training, navigation, and maintenance.

The software segment is expected to record a significant CAGR of over 37% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for sophisticated applications that enhance training simulations, data analytics, and operational efficiencies.

Based on Technology, The augmented reality (AR) segment held the highest revenue share in 2023, due to its transformative impact on enhancing situational awareness, training effectiveness, and operational efficiencies within the industry.

North America is accounted for a significant revenue share of over 37% in 2023, driven by robust investments from aerospace leaders, supportive regulatory environments, and strong demand for advanced training and operational solutions in aviation.

In April 2024, Bohemia Interactive Simulations and uCrowds collaborated to integrate uCrowds’ TerraCrowds technology into VBS4, a military training simulation platform.

Grand View Research has further segmented the global AR and VR in aviation market report based on component, technology, end use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial

Military

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



