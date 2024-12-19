Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Challenges: Overcoming Implementation Barriers

The global intelligent building automation technologies market size is expected to reach USD 204.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness regarding sustainability in the wake of increasing effects of global warming is expected to drive demand for intelligent building automation technologies (IBAT) over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements such as internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to boost market growth.

Growing awareness regarding workplace safety and security, a shift toward green and smart buildings, and improving comfort level of the occupants are major factors that are expected to fuel demand for IBAT. Increasing demand for automated HVAC and safety in the healthcare and hospitality industries is also boosting market growth. Intelligent building automation technologies assist various industries in the optimization of energy usage and reducing its operating expenditure.

Rising establishment of smart infrastructure across the globe is expected to contribute significantly to market growth. Various factors such as increasing green building initiatives, development of cloud-based IoT platforms, and growing environmental concerns are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Surging energy prices and urgent need to manage them also serve as key driving factors.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market

Prominent players are emphasizing on new product launches in order to combat increasing competition. They are also focusing on acquiring a larger market share through inorganic growth strategies like mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Honeywell International Inc. completed the acquisition of Transnorm, a warehouse automation solutions provider, in September 2018. This enabled the former to expand its customer base across Western Europe.

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Report Highlights

The component segment is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment held the largest market share of 53.8% in 2022. Service providers for smart buildings assist in applying intelligent automation technologies for efficient operation and maintenance of buildings in a cost-effective manner

Based on product, the facility management systems segment dominated the market owing to rising need to achieve economies of scale in manufacturing facilities

On the basis of application, the commercial segment is expected to continue its dominance through 2022. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of IBAT by hotels, airports, and retail and IT companies

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing investments in infrastructure in order to support smart city initiatives across the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The industry players are undertaking strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their global reach. For instance, in February 2021, Honeywell International Inc. and IDEMIA, a global leader in Augmented Identity, announced a strategic partnership to establish an intelligent building ecosystem. This collaboration seeks to enhance the experience for both building operators and occupants by seamlessly integrating Honeywell’s building management and security systems with IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control solutions.

List Of Key Players Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market

ABB

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton

Hubbell

Azbil Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seimens

Schneider Electric

United Technologies

Order a free sample PDF of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.