miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market: Innovations Driving Advances in Genomic Research

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach USD 823.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. For instance, various research studies stated that miRNAs can be efficiently used as biomarkers in the prognosis and diagnosis of cancer (cervical, ovarian, and breast), sepsis, cardiovascular diseases, and nervous system conditions. Thus, miRNA sequence analysis is significantly employed for gene regulation analysis in clinical disorders. For instance, an article published in frontiers, in March 2022, stated that blood-based miRNA biomarkers could be used to correlate brain-based miRNA expression.

The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the usage of miRNA to identify the presence of coronavirus. miRNA biomarkers have potential application to indicate and diagnose the COVID-19 severity. It plays a significant role in immune response, viral proliferation, replication of infected cells, and cardiovascular dysfunction. In addition, plasma recovered from COVID-19 patients is rich in antibodies and antiviral miRNAs. It has been utilized to treat COVID-19-infected patients. This has resulted in increasing research studies that focus on the miRNA sequence analysis from the patient as well as the virus.

Prominent players such as PerkinElmer Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; and Qiagen offer innovative sequencing products for several clinical applications. Furthermore, these companies have entered into several strategic initiatives with research institutes to expand the sequencing application in research studies. For instance, in January 2022, BIORCHESTRA, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, entered into a partnership agreement with SK Biopharmaceuticals to accelerate research and development into novel therapeutic compounds that target miRNAs.

Key market players are involved in the development of new tools, instruments, and kits with high specificity and reproducibility, which is fueling the market growth. For instance, in October 2019, TriLink BioTechnologies introduced two primer sets for its CleanTag kit. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s sequencer platform can prepare small RNA libraries using these new Ion Torrent Convert barcode primer sets. Such launches are expected to boost market growth.

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Report Highlights

The products segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 80% in 2022. This is due to the presence of several key companies that offer a broad range of consumables, kits, and instruments for specific applications

By technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 32% in 2022. This is due to its fast turnaround time, high sensitivity, and high throughput. Moreover, it plays a key role in the mutation detection of tumor tissue, which helps to develop personalized therapies

By workflow, the sequencing segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period as it is the most important step in the workflow. It has become a key research tool in biological research and several disease diagnoses

By application, the cancer segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2022. Several ongoing research in cancer using miRNA as a biomarker to study the prognosis and diagnosis of cancer to develop new therapies is contributing to the segment growth

By end-use, the research and academic institutes segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increased R&D studies conducted by academic institutes using miRNA sequencing techniques

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing healthcare infrastructure, significant targeted population, and high unmet clinical needs

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Illumina, Inc. are key market players. Broader product & service portfolios offered by these companies have resulted in the growth in revenue generation for miRNA sequencing and assay. Moreover, the companies’ wide distribution network has significantly boosted the growth.

In addition, several market players are expanding their miRNA product portfolio to increase their global presence. For instance, in October 2021, MiRXES Pte Ltd. expanded its product offering by adding new PCR tests to detect cardiovascular, infectious, metabolic, and cancer at an early stage. The company is also developing assays for breast, colorectal, liver, and ovarian cancers using biomarkers during discovery. Continuous advancements by key players would further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

In January 2022, Allogene Therapeutics and Antion Biosciences jointly announced a partnership to advance multiplex gene silencing to enable the creation of allogeneic CAR-T products of the future. The collaboration will use Antion’s miRNA technology (miCAR) as an additional tool to improve the efficacy and security of allogeneic CAR-T therapy.

List of Key Players in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Maravai LifeSciences

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

System Biosciences, LLC

