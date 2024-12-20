Clinical Microbiology Market 2030: The Role of Automation in Laboratory Efficiency

Clinical Microbiology Market Growth And Trends

The global clinical microbiology market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.35% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and high adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, U.S. healthcare spending grew 4.1% to reach USD 4.5 trillion in 2022, faster than the increase of 3.2% in 2021. Infectious diseases are primarily diagnosed using clinical tests.

According to the CDC, around 8,916 new cases of tuberculosis, 58,371 new cases of salmonella, 34,945 new cases of Lyme disease, and 371 new cases of meningococcal disease were registered in the U.S. in 2019. The American Cancer Society had estimated 1,958,310 new cancer cases with 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. in 2023. Thus, the constantly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases where clinical tests are used as one of the major diagnostic tools is expected to augment market growth. Sudden outbreaks of diseases, such as Ebola, Zika, and other contagious pathogens, are contributing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Moreover, as technology advances, molecular diagnostic technologies aid in early detection & effective treatment. These improved molecular diagnostic procedures indicate increased sample throughput, shorter turnaround times, increased specificity, accuracy, and higher reaction multiplicity. Furthermore, NGS, molecular cartridges, real-time PCR, and PCR+MS are advanced molecular diagnostic techniques that can analyze several samples in a single input. This chemical & pathogen characterization & identification enable product adaptation among important end-users, such as medical professionals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology businesses, and research centers.

This can provide an environment conducive to expanding the global market. The market faces several challenges, such as the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant pathogens, complex regulatory requirements, and need for specialized equipment & expertise. In developing countries, the need for proper laboratory infrastructure, trained personnel, and diagnostic equipment limits access to timely and accurate microbial testing. Limited funding and resources in healthcare systems hamper investments in advanced clinical microbiology technologies and personnel training.

Clinical Microbiology Market Report Highlights

The reagent product segment dominated the market with a share of over 72.20% in 2023 owing to prominent application in identifying different types of microorganisms

The laboratory instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

The respiratory disease segment held the largest revenue share of 35.51% in 2023 due to high air pollution levels that can cause respiratory disease

The bloodstream infections segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030

North America dominated the global market with a share of 39.3% in 2023 owing to factors, such as the significant burden of infectious diseases, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement

Clinical Microbiology Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical microbiology market based on the product, disease, and region:

Clinical Microbiology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Laboratory Instruments

Automated Culture System

Reagents

Clinical Microbiology Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Other Diseases

Clinical Microbiology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kuwait UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



