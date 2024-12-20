Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2030: How Urbanization is Fueling Demand

Posted on 2024-12-20 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Trends

The global copper pipes and tubes market size was estimated at USD 22.52 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies on account of rising construction and infrastructure projects is expected to drive the market growth over the coming years.

Copper tubes and pipes are extensively used in building construction for plumbing, heating, and cooling systems due to their superior conductivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion. The expansion of commercial and residential buildings, alongside government initiatives to upgrade infrastructure is likely to drive the demand for copper tubes and pipes over the next 6 years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Copper Pipes And Tubes Market

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Size by Application, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Report Highlights

  • The global push for energy-efficient solutions and advancements in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is expected to fuel the demand for copper tubes and pipes.
  • The renewable energy sector also presents a significant opportunity for the copper tubes and pipes market. Copper’s excellent conductivity makes it indispensable in the manufacturing of solar and wind energy systems. With government focus on greener energy sources, the demand for copper tubes and pipes in these applications is likely to increase over the coming years.
  • Copper pipes and tubes are used in critical role in the HVAC systems due to their excellent thermal conductivity properties.
  • Asia Pacific held over 77% revenue share of the global copper pipes and tubes market.

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global copper pipes and tubes market report based on application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kil0tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Plumbing
  • HVAC
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Energy
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kil0tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Russia
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution