Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2030: How Urbanization is Fueling Demand

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Trends

The global copper pipes and tubes market size was estimated at USD 22.52 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies on account of rising construction and infrastructure projects is expected to drive the market growth over the coming years.

Copper tubes and pipes are extensively used in building construction for plumbing, heating, and cooling systems due to their superior conductivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion. The expansion of commercial and residential buildings, alongside government initiatives to upgrade infrastructure is likely to drive the demand for copper tubes and pipes over the next 6 years.

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Report Highlights

The global push for energy-efficient solutions and advancements in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is expected to fuel the demand for copper tubes and pipes.

The renewable energy sector also presents a significant opportunity for the copper tubes and pipes market. Copper’s excellent conductivity makes it indispensable in the manufacturing of solar and wind energy systems. With government focus on greener energy sources, the demand for copper tubes and pipes in these applications is likely to increase over the coming years.

Copper pipes and tubes are used in critical role in the HVAC systems due to their excellent thermal conductivity properties.

Asia Pacific held over 77% revenue share of the global copper pipes and tubes market.

Copper Pipes And Tubes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global copper pipes and tubes market report based on application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kil0tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Plumbing

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kil0tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

