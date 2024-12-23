Playing Cards And Board Games Market Analysis Highlights Popular Genres and Preferences

The global playing cards and board games market size is expected to reach USD 31.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing popularity of traditional recreational activities among the younger generation is projected to drive the market. Rising preference of millennials for old school games during social gatherings is expected to further fuel the growth.

Increasing resurgence of retro-games is projected to drive the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on producing simple games with elegant mechanics and impressive artwork to attract more consumers. For instance, the massively successful launch of Settlers of Catan has attracted a number of players to the industry. Rapid rise in demand has created growth opportunities for the market players. The new manufacturers focus on innovation and creativity while developing as well as reinventing the playing cards and board games, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth. Rising popularity is expected to encourage companies to introduce board games specifically designed for different groups such as children, millennials, and families. For instance, Pandemic Legacy, Scythe, and Gloomhaven, are some of the board games designed especially 13 years and above.

In terms of product, the board games held the leading market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing engagement in leisure activities, trend of taking a break from digital screens, and emphasis on face to face interaction are projected to boost the popularity of traditional board games. Monopoly held the largest market share of more than 29% in 2018. Rising popularity of checkers, puzzles, scrabble, and chess among others is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Playing Cards And Board Games Market

Offline distribution channel is expected to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Rising culture of board game cafes is expected to fuel the growth of the segment. Moreover, introduction of gaming zones in malls and pubs is expected to positively influence the market growth.

North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rise in the number of gaming cafes across the U.S. and increasing popularity among millennials seeking for old-fashioned entertainment is expected to boost the regional growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. High interest in playing cards across countries such as India and Japan is projected to drive the regional market growth.

Playing Cards And Board Games Market Report Highlights

Board games dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 73.4% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the enduring popularity of board games across various age groups.

Playing cards are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. The resurgence of interest in traditional card games and the introduction of innovative and themed card games appeal to a broad demographic, from casual players to serious enthusiasts.

Offline channels dominated the playing cards and board games industry with the largest revenue share in 2024. This dominance is primarily due to the continued popularity of traditional retail outlets such as toy stores, specialty game shops, and large retail chains.

The online channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing convenience and accessibility of online shopping.

The Asia Pacific playing cards and board games market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 39.5% in 2024. The region’s large and diverse population and a deep-rooted culture of traditional games and family gatherings drive the high demand for playing cards and board games.

Key Playing Cards And Board Games Company Insights

Some key companies in the playing cards and board games market include Games Workshop Limited, NECA/WizKids LLC (WizKids), IELLO, Grey Fox Games, Disney, and others. The leading players focus on product innovation to gain a greater market share. They launch new products with innovative concepts, layouts, and designs to attract more consumers.

Grey Fox Games is a prominent publisher in the playing cards and board games industry, known for its high-quality and innovative game designs. Their product lineup includes a variety of engaging and strategic games, such as Champions of Midgard, Deception: Murder in Hong Kong, and After the Empire. These games often feature rich themes, intricate mechanics, and high production values, appealing to both casual and serious gamers.

List of Key Players of Playing Cards And Board Games Market

Games Workshop Limited

NECA/WizKids LLC (WizKids)

Grey Fox Games

Disney

IELLO

Buffalo Games

University Games Corporation

Delano Games

LongPack Games

Boda Games

Order a free sample PDF of the Playing Cards And Board Games Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.