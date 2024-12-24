Fermented Ingredients Market 2030: How Clean-Label Trends are Shaping Consumer Choices

Fermented Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global fermented ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 73.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing digestive problems and awareness among consumers about health benefits of fermented products are expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Moreover, usage of fermented ingredients as preservatives by various manufacturers in order to increase the shelf life of various products is expected to propel the demand for the product.

The food and beverage application segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 65.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Growing demand for alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine, which are prepared by fermenting wheat, rice, and grapes, is driving the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, increasing consumption of yogurt, cheese, and pickles in various regions is a key factor boosting the industry growth.

Pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing application segment with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period. The ingredients find their major application in the bio-pharma industry, which has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. Bio-pharmaceuticals contributes more than 25.0% share of the overall pharmaceutical industry, thus driving the market in the forecast period.

Vinegar is the most commonly used ingredient for fermentation and it accounted for more than 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. The product finds its major application in household as well as food and beverage industry due to its easy availability and low cost. Cider is likely to be the fastest growing ingredient in the market with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the benefits and its application in skin care is driving the product segment.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest fermented ingredients market share of 35.0% in terms of revenue. High consumption of wine, cheese, and yogurt is a key factor driving the regional market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about health benefits and consumption of alcoholic beverage are the prominent factors boosting the regional market growth.

Fermented Ingredients Market Report Highlights

The vinegar segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 43.0% in 2023 owing to vinegar’s extensive use across various industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, and cleaning products.

The cider segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030 attributed to the rising popularity of cider as a refreshing and healthier alcoholic beverage alternative.

The food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2023, reflecting the widespread use of fermented ingredients in this industry.

The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by the expanding recognition of the therapeutic benefits of fermented ingredients.

Europe dominated the fermented ingredients market in 2023 with a revenue share of 34.9% driven by rising sustainability concerns in the region, which have increased the adoption of fermentation processes that decrease energy consumption and provide benefits such as extended shelf life for foods.

The Asia Pacific fermented ingredients market is anticipated to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2030.

Fermented Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global fermented Ingredients market report based on product, application, and region:

Fermented Ingredients Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Vinegar

Cider

Others

Fermented Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Fermented Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific India China

Latin America Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE



