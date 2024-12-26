Infrared Sensor Market 2030: The Growing Demand for Wearable Health Devices

Infrared Sensor Market Size & Trends

The global infrared sensor market size was estimated at USD 711.4 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030. An infrared sensor is a device that detects infrared radiation emitted or reflected by objects. It is used in various applications such as temperature measurement, proximity sensing, night vision, and remote controls, leveraging the heat signatures emitted by objects to provide data or enable control functions. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for consumer electronics, growth in the automotive industry, and rising adoption in healthcare applications.

Infrared sensors are witnessing rising demand within the consumer electronics sector, driven by the proliferation of smart devices and technological advancements. These sensors are fundamental to tablets, smartphones, and smart home devices, enabling features such as proximity sensing, gesture recognition, and ambient light adjustment. The demand is further fueled by the growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, where infrared sensors contribute to enhanced user interactions and immersive experiences. Additionally, infrared sensors play a crucial role in energy-efficient device design by optimizing power consumption based on user proximity and environmental conditions. As consumer preferences shift towards interconnected and intelligent devices, the integration of infrared sensors is becoming ubiquitous across various consumer electronics categories.

The automotive industry is a key driver for the market growth, primarily due to the advancements in vehicle safety and automation technologies. Infrared sensors are essential components in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enabling functionalities such as night vision, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. These sensors enhance driver visibility in low-light conditions and improve vehicle safety by detecting obstacles and potential collisions. Moreover, infrared sensors are utilized for occupant monitoring systems, ensuring passenger safety and comfort. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies, the demand for infrared sensors is expected to surge as automakers prioritize safety features and regulatory compliance.

Furthermore, infrared sensors are gaining traction in healthcare applications due to their non-invasive nature and ability to provide accurate and real-time health data. These sensors are widely used for non-contact temperature measurement, vital sign monitoring, and medical imaging, facilitating remote patient monitoring and telehealth services. Infrared sensors play a crucial role in fever screening systems, enabling early detection of infectious diseases and ensuring public health safety in high-traffic areas such as airports and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, infrared thermal imaging aids medical professionals in diagnosing conditions like inflammation, circulatory problems, and musculoskeletal disorders. The integration of infrared sensor technology into wearable health devices is revolutionizing personalized healthcare solutions, supporting preventive care and chronic disease management. As the healthcare industry continues to prioritize efficiency, accuracy, and patient-centric care, the demand for infrared sensors is poised to grow, driving innovation in medical diagnostics and monitoring technologies.

The Near Infrared (NIR) segment held the largest share of 41.6% in 2023, due to its widespread applications in sectors such as telecommunications, medical diagnostics, and environmental monitoring.

The active segment held the largest market share of 57.8% in 2023, which can be attributed to its ability to provide more precise and reliable measurements compared to passive mechanisms.

The motion sensing segment held the largest market share of 28.5% in 2023, due to its extensive use in security systems, home automation, and consumer electronics.

The aerospace and defense segment held the largest share of 25.7% in 2023, due to the crucial role these sensors play in surveillance, targeting, and navigation systems.

North America secured the largest market share of 37.1% in 2023, driven primarily by robust technological advancements and high adoption rates across diverse industries.

In the infrared sensor market, Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, propelled by several key factors.

Europe held a significant market share in 2023 due to its strong presence in industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare.

Grand View Research has segmented the global infrared sensor market report based on type, working mechanism, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Near Infrared (NIR)

Infrared

Far Infrared (FIR)

Working Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Active

Passive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Motion Sensing

Temperature Measurement

Security & Surveillance

Gas & Fire Detection

Spectroscopy

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Commercial Applications

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



