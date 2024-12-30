Whipping Cream Market Anticipates Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Dessert Applications

The global whipping cream market size is estimated to reach USD 14.91 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising consumption of foods, such as pies, ice creams, cupcakes and cakes, puddings, scones, milkshakes, hot chocolate, espresso drinks, and coffee drinks, is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth.

Furthermore, rising awareness about the health benefits of whipping creams, such as improved bone health and immune system, due to the presence of vitamins A, D, E, K, and choline. Companies are investing more in product development to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Kraft Heinz partnered with Hershey’s and launched Milk Chocolate Dairy Whipped Topping and Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings.

In Feb 2019, Amazon launched new private label Happy Belly brand in its dairy and beverage product line. Under this brand umbrella, the company will sell numerous product variants including half and half, heavy whipping cream and dairy whipped topping. In March 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Heath launched Grindsted WP 300 Flexwhip, a sugar-free non-dairy whipping cream. In May 2019, Gay Lea, a Canadian milk and dairy products company, launched a new non-dairy vegan real coconut whipped cream.

Whipping Cream Market Report Highlights

The dairy segment accounted for a dominant revenue share of 69.1% in the global market in 2024.

The B2C segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, as whipping cream plays a crucial role in households, catering to consumers who use it for various cooking and baking applications.

The offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global whipping cream industry in 2024, as this mode ensures instant availability of the product, making it a preferred choice for customers.

North America accounted for a leading revenue share of 38.1% in the global whipping cream market in 2024.

Key Whipping Cream Company Insights

Some major companies in the global whipping cream industry include Hanan Products, Conagra Brands, and Cabot Creamery.

Hanan Products is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality whipped toppings, icings, and dessert fillings that food distributors and bakeries extensively use. The company develops a range of products, including natural whipped toppings, dairy whipped toppings, vegan whipped toppings, ready-to-whip, and pre-whipped icings, and tres leches.

Conagra Brands is a major packaged food company that is known for offering products across various categories, such as frozen foods, snacks, condiments, and meals. The company operates with a portfolio of well-known brands, catering to both consumers and food service markets.

List of Key Players in Whipping Cream Market

Rich Products & Solutions Pvt Ltd

Hanan Products Co., Inc.

GCMMF

Conagra Brands

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

Cabot Creamery

Borden Dairy

Gruenewald Manufacturing Company, Inc.

LACTALIS

Granarolo S.p.A

