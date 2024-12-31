Carotenoids Market: Innovations Driving Demand for Natural Colorants in Food Industry

The global carotenoids market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing application in human food, animal feed, dietary supplements, medicines, and cosmetic application owing to the presence of essential nutrients and vitamins in carotenoids will drive growth over the upcoming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for these applications on account of population growth, increasing consumer surplus, and health awareness will aid in the industry expansion.

The usage of these products in the pharmaceutical sector will witness substantial revenue growth from 2024 to 2030. These products act as antioxidants within the body and protect the body against chronic diseases, cellular damage, and the effects of aging.

Carotenoids aid in supporting eye, skin, cardiovascular health, and are being widely used for cancer prevention. Strong growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea will create growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Carotenoids Market

Carotenoids Market Report Highlights

The beta-carotene product segment accounted for a 24.7% revenue share in 2023. It is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the health benefits of beta-carotene, which serves as a precursor to vitamin A.

The food application segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 33.7% in 2023. This growth is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, which boosts demand for natural ingredients and clean-label food products.

The synthetic source segment dominated the market in 2023 driven by emerging markets in food processing and dietary supplements, particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific. These markets are creating new opportunities for industries, increasing market competition, and driving technological advancements to develop high-quality, cost-effective products that comply with safety standards.

The North American carotenoids market experienced significant growth in 2023. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of focused diets among younger demographics, who are increasingly inclined towards clean-label products.

Key Carotenoids Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the carotenoids market include DSM, BioExtract, BASF SE, Allied Biotech Corporations, and many other companies. Organizations are focusing on increasing customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

Allied Biotech Corporation offers a diversified portfolio including canthtene canthaxanthin for poultry and the aquatic industry, and wide range of carothene powders.

BioExtract is a offers a wide range of products from different categories such as natural mixed carotenoids, herbal extracts, and other products.

List of Key Players in Carotenoids Market

DSM

Allied Biotech Corporation.

Sensient Technologies Corporation



Cyanotech Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Döhler GmbH

Divi’s Laboratories Limited.

Lycored

Order a free sample PDF of the Carotenoids Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.