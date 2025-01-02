Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Driven by Rising Awareness and Diagnosis Rates

The global hunter syndrome treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High unmet needs, robust pipeline, increasing awareness about this rare disease and growing R&D activities for the development of novel therapies are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Hunter syndrome, also referred as mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), is a rare genetic disorder caused by the missing or malfunctioning iduronate-2-sulfatase enzyme. According to the data published by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, MPS II syndrome occurs in around 1 in every 100,000 to 150,000 male births.

Presently, there are no approved curative therapies for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The available treatment options such as enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) are focused on providing symptomatic relief and management of complications associated with disease progression. Shire plc’s Elaprase (idursulfase) is the only key drug available for the treatment of Hunter syndrome worldwide, with GC Pharma’s Hunterase (idursulfase beta) being approved only in South Korea.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market

Key players are focused on extensive R&D activities for product development and gaining approval as novel therapies. Launch of such novel therapies in the near future is expected to significantly fuel the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth. For instance, in May 2018, REGENXBIO Inc. received the U.S. FDA’s Fast Track designation for its novel drug candidate RGX-121, indicated for the disease treatment.

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Report Highlights

The intravenous segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.3% in 2024 attributed to its established effectiveness in delivering enzyme replacement therapies (ERT).

Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.3% in 2024 driven by its ability to address the deficiency of the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase.

Hospitals held the dominant position in the market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 63.1% in 2024 attributed to their capacity to provide comprehensive care and advanced medical resources.

North America hunter syndrome treatment market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.5% in 2024 attributed to a combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of rare diseases.

Key Hunter Syndrome Treatment Company Insights

Some key players in the market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Medtronic, and others. These companies adopt strategies, including collaborations and partnerships, to stay competitive advantage. Furthermore, new product launches are pivotal; for instance, REGENXBIO’s RGX-121 has garnered attention for its potential in treating the condition. These strategies, combined with ongoing research and development efforts, drive innovation and improve treatment options for patients with Hunter syndrome.

Abbott develops innovative medical Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), diagnostics, nutrition products, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. The company produces diagnostic tools that aid in the early detection and management of rare diseases. Their extensive portfolio includes advanced laboratory instruments and tests that facilitate accurate diagnosis, enabling healthcare providers to implement timely treatment strategies for patients with Hunter syndrome.

Medtronic specializes in developing Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) and therapies for various medical conditions, including those affecting the cardiovascular, diabetes, and neurological segments. The company’s expertise in advanced drug delivery systems can be crucial in administering therapies such as enzyme replacement therapy. The company is committed to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative solutions that improve the delivery and efficacy of treatments for rare diseases such as Hunter syndrome.

List of Key Players of Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Denali Therapeutics

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GSK Plc.

Bayer AG

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Homology Medicines, Inc.

Novartis AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.