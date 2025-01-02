Influenza Vaccine Market Growth Driven by Rising Public Awareness and Vaccination Campaigns

The global influenza vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2030 and is set to expand at 6.98% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in immunization programs, rising awareness regarding flu and influenza, and surge in R&D activities pertaining to flu vaccines are anticipated to propel market growth. In addition, the inclusion of the influenza vaccine in various national immunization programs and increasing awareness programs for immunizations across the globe is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The ongoing influenza vaccination national schemes globally are anticipated to propel the market. For instance, programs such as Universal Influenza Immunization Program and NIP Vaccination Programs among others are some of the key immunization programs. These offer flu vaccines free of cost to all the target population. The key objective of such programs is to eliminate the risk of flu-like disorders.

Trivalent and Quadrivalent vaccines are commercially available influenza vaccines. Among these, the quadrivalent vaccines are the most preferred type owing to their high efficacy and their ability to combat two influenza-B viruses and two influenza-A viruses. Leading companies are undertaking efforts to conduct research studies for quadrivalent product development. For instance, in November 2022, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced the advancement of an mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and influenza to mitigate two life-threatening respiratory conditions.

Moreover, due to the emergence of new strains, scientists are devising a vaccination strategy that could prevent the flu virus with multiple strains and achieve long-lasting immunity in an individual. For instance, in March 2022, scientists from Monash University, Melbourne, and the National University of Singapore published research in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’. This research featured a platform to efficiently offer vaccine candidate M2e to the immune cells to attain long-lasting immunity against different virus strains.

Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by leading market participants are likely to provide exponential growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in February 2020, Abbott announced the launch of inactivated quadrivalent vaccine for protection against four virus strains in India. In addition, in January 2021, ModernaTX, Inc. announced the company’s plans to use mRNA technology to manufacture and develop Nipah, HIV, and flu virus vaccines.

Inactivated vaccines held the largest market share of 91.94% in 2023 and are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The quadrivalent segment dominated the market with a share of 86.77% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is due to high efficacy against viral infections, cost-effectiveness, and easy availability in clinics & hospitals.

The adult segment held the largest revenue share of 78.64% in 2023 owing to favorable efforts to increase immunization and high vaccine dose procurement by UNICEF, GAVI, and PAHO.

The injection segment held the largest revenue share of 92.09% in 2023. High growth of the segment accounted for a large number of intramuscular vaccine candidates available in market.

Hospitals & pharmacies captured the largest revenue share of 54.00% in 2023. Large quantity of vaccine supply from hospitals is anticipated to generate lucrative revenue opportunities for the segment.

North America led the market with a 53.35% share due to rapid launch of effective products along with technologically advanced vaccine production facilities across the region.

