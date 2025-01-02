Patient Scales Market 2030: Navigating Trends in Weight Management

Patient Scales Market Growth & Trends

The global patient scales market size is expected to reach a value of USD 956.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Patient scales are essential tools that provide proper medication dosing and treatment plans to patients. Patient scales are designed to make weight measurement safer, faster, and easier to ensure better patient outcomes. Doctors and medical professionals often need to keep track of patients’ weight loss or weight gain to provide accurate treatment to the patient. There are different types of patient scales available in the market to serve different purposes such as floor scales, body fat scales, sling scales, platform scales, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market due to the rising number of patient admissions in hospitals. The requirement for patient scales also increases due to a high number of patients needing accurate treatment from medical professionals. The rise in the need for effective portable weighing devices, technological advancements in patient scales such as pediatric scales and wheelchair scales, the increase in adoption of weighing devices in hospitals & clinics, and the surge in demand for high-quality healthcare facilities are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in cases of obesity, the surge in public awareness among persons about their health parameters, the shift of people toward a healthy lifestyle, the rise in the launch of innovative and technologically advanced patient scales, increase in cases of chronic diseases are other factors that fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Patient Scales Market Size by Type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

According to the WHO, in 2022, globally, more than 1 billion people are obese and out of which 340 million adolescents, 39 million children, and 650 million adults. Obesity numbers have been rising aggressively in the past years.

Patient Scales Market Report Highlights

  • In 2024, the electronic segment dominated the market as it is more accurate than mechanical patient scales and it uses an electronic sensor to determine body measurements.
  • By product, the floor scales segment has accounted highest market share in 2024 due to an increase in demand for floor scales in healthcare facilities, and an increase in cases of obesity across the globe.
  • By end-use, the hospitals segment accounted the highest market share in 2024 due to the rise in the usage of patient scales in hospitals
  • The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure.

Patient Scales Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient scales market report based on type, product, end use, and region:

Patient Scales Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • Mechanical
  • Electronic

Patient Scales Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • Floor Scales
  • Body Fat Scales
  • Physician Scales
  • Pediatric Scales
  • Chair Scales
  • Under Bed Scales
  • Bariatric Scales
  • Others

Patient Scales End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Medical Centers
  • Others

Patient Scales Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • France
    • Italy
    • Denmark
    • Norway
    • Sweden
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

