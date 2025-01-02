Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2030: Innovations in Managing Bleeding Disorders

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global platelet aggregation devices market is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the increasing burden of chronic diseases such as heart disease and strokes. These conditions account for many global deaths, necessitating precise diagnostic and management tools. These devices are pivotal in assessing these conditions since platelet function is crucial in clot formation and blood vessel health.

Furthermore, advancements in healthcare technology have led to the development of more advanced and accurate platelet aggregation devices, meeting the growing demand for cutting-edge technology in the sector. For instance, in July 2022, Werfen launched GEMweb Live, an onscreen viewer for cardiac surgery test results, aiding in care decisions during cardiovascular procedures, with integration for platelet function monitoring. This digital solution can improve efficiency and guide clinical decisions during cardiovascular surgeries, potentially increasing the demand for platelet aggregation devices and related diagnostic tools in hospital acute care settings.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market

Healthcare policies and regulations further drive market growth when favorable while increasing awareness of disorders among healthcare professionals and the general population enhances the demand for these products. The prevalence of hereditary bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and von Willebrand disease underscores the importance in managing such conditions effectively. Moreover, these devices play a crucial role in supporting critical clinical assessments and monitoring, which is contributing to the market’s growth.

As healthcare systems continue to evolve and highlight the importance of accurate diagnostics and patient monitoring, the demand for platelet aggregation devices is on the rise. Additionally, the surge in R&D activities is driving innovation in platelet aggregation devices, making them increasingly relevant in modern healthcare. R&D efforts aim to enhance device sensitivity, specificity, and customization, allowing for more precise diagnostics across a wide range of health conditions.

Furthermore, platelet aggregation devices market players are undertaking strategic initiatives to address the growing demand for efficient and effective manufacturing capacity. Players are focusing on developing new products, clinical research, and innovation to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2022, Sysmex America’s XN-10 Automated Hematology Analyzer with Blood Bank mode received FDA clearance for residual white blood cell counting, a first in automated hematology analyzers. It provides efficient and accurate cell counts for blood component quality in transfusion medicine and blood product manufacturing. Such initiatives are expected to propel the overall growth of platelet aggregation devices market.

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Report Highlights

The consumables and accessories segment held the largest share in 2023 of the market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The consumables & accessories segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to ongoing demand for reagents, test kits, and disposable components, driven by diagnostic and research needs in healthcare

A few of the key players operating in the market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, AggreDyne, Inc., Chrono-Log Corporation, Werfen, Bio/Data Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Sienco, Inc., and Drucker Diagnostics.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research and academic institutes. The research and academic institutes segment held the largest share in 2023.

North America has established a strong regional position in the market due to the presence of manufacturing facilities in the region.

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the platelet aggregation devices market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Platelet Aggregation Devices Product Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Systems and Instruments

Consumables and Accessories

Platelet Aggregation Devices Application Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Platelet Aggregation Devices End-use Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Platelet Aggregation Devices Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.