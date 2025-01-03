PEGylated Proteins Market Drivers: The Role of Personalized Medicine in Industry Growth

The global PEGylated proteins market size is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.71% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. PEGylation is the process of attaching polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as therapeutics, medication, or vesicle, covalently & non-covalently. The industry is anticipated to grow significantly over the projected period, primarily as a result of the rising demand for PEGylation, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the existence of potent new treatment candidates.PEGylated compounds also have certain additional benefits that contribute to the industry expansion, including increased proteolytic protection, a longer half-life, lower toxicity, and lower immunogenicity.

On the other hand, increased PEGylation process costs and the patent expiration of some medications are anticipated to restrain industry expansion to some extent. However, the growing preference for protein-based medications over non-protein-based drugs and the improvement of protein stability and circulation half-life by PEGylation is expected to propel the PEGylated protein industry growth in the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney disease, and rheumatoid arthritis is the main factor contributing to the industry’s expansion. For instance, the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) estimates that there were 10.3 million cancer deaths and 19.3 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2020.

Furthermore, 16.4 million people are expected to die from cancer-related causes by 2040, out of an estimated 29.5 million new instances of the disease per year. In addition, 37.7 million people worldwide were diagnosed HIV positive in 2020, according to the Global HIV and AIDS Statistics 2021 fact sheet from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). As a result, the demand for producing medicines is anticipated to rise along with the burden of chronic & infectious diseases across the globe. This will encourage research and propel the industry’s growth. It is anticipated that COVID-19 had a positive effect on the industry.

According to a study titled “PEGylated nanoparticle albumin-bound steroidal ginsenoside derivatives alleviate SARS-CoV-2-mediated hyper-inflammatory responses,” published in June 2021, in SARS-CoV-2 ICU patients, PEGylated Nanoparticle Albumin-Bound (PNAB)-steroidal Ginsenoside can successfully reduce plasma levels of histone H4 and NETosis-related factors and reduce SREBP2-mediated systemic inflammation. PNAB-steroidal ginsenoside drugs may help treat coagulation and cytokine storm symptoms that are common in severe SARS-CoV-2 patients. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the industry given the considerable research activities conducted using PEGylation technology.

In addition, the industry expansion is being boosted by the rising investments made in R&D projects by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. For instance, in March 2022, CRO FairJourneyBiologics S.A., the parent company of Flow Eighteen38, a division of protein sciences, established to enhance and expedite antibody characterization as well as protein purification projects, announced an investment of EUR 5 million (USD 5.58 million) into the division’s protein production and physical and biological characterization capabilities and services. Such investments are anticipated to supplement the overall market growth. In addition, there is a discernible trend toward industry consolidation over the past years, with key players forming strategic partnerships to support the R&D projects.

For instance, in February 2022, Merck KGaA acquired Exelead, a biopharmaceutical CDMO with a focus on PEGylated pharmaceuticals and intricate injectable formulations, incorporating Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-based drug delivery technology. Furthermore, in July 2022, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Doxorubicin hydrochloride (Celdoxome pegylated liposomal) was recommended for approval for the cure of advanced ovarian cancer, metastatic breast cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, and progressing multiple myeloma. Thus, propelling the industry’s growth.

PEGylated Proteins Market Report Highlights

The consumables product & service segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 due to the growing usage of kit-based PEGylation product lines

The colony-stimulating factor protein type segment held a larger share in 2021. Colony-stimulating chemicals speed up the development of blood cells and improve their functionality, therefore they help boost a person’s immune system while they are receiving cancer treatment

Thus, extensive use of colony-stimulating factors in oncology will promote the growth of this segment

The cancer application segment held a larger share in 2021 due to the high incidence of cancer worldwide and the use of peptide therapy for cancer

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-user segment held the largest share in 2021

The rising R&D expenditure by biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms for PEGylated protein will further boost the segment growth

North America was the largest region in 2021 due to the high use of biological medications for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, and interferon, as well as rising government funding, funding for research activities, and ongoing projects for PEGylated protein

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGRover the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of target diseases and high PEGylated protein adoption

