Reprocessed Medical Devices Market 2030: The Future of Cost-Effective Surgical Solutions

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global reprocessed medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing need for affordable & effective medical devices and growing concern regarding the rising amounts of medical waste generated by healthcare facilities are expected to drive the market. In addition, the long-term cost-efficiency associated with these devices as compared to that of the original device is expected to further drive the market growth. Medical device reprocessing has become an increasingly popular way of saving costs among healthcare organizations. According to the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR), these reprocessed devices are typically 30-50% cheaper than new ones. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities take advantage of this cost-effective resource to enhance services and advance their technology.

It also allows them to allocate funds to important areas like hiring additional personnel or updating equipment, while still ensuring quality of care. Moreover, data published by the AMDR reveals that hospitals are responsible for 8.5% of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in the U.S. and 5% of global outputs. Studies suggest these emissions reduce life expectancy in the U.S. by 388,000 disability-adjusted years. Over 80% of emissions come from the healthcare supply chain. A 2021 study conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety, and Energy Technology concluded that using reprocessed medical equipment could drastically reduce the global warming impact of such devices by 40%, reduce ozone depletion by 90%, and diminish the utilization of the finite abiotic resources by 29%. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market. However, an increasing amount of medical waste around the world has become a major concern.

Reprocessing can help address this challenge by reducing waste and prolonging the life of products. Medical device reprocessors have begun introducing sustainable solutions to improve waste management and prevent health risks to the public, patients, healthcare staff, and waste workers. All such factors are expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. Several medical device companies, including subsidiaries of prominent organizations, such as Arjo, Cardinal, Medline, and Stryker, engage in remanufacturing Single-Use Devices (SUDs) as part of their sustainability initiatives. For instance, in January 2023, Vanguard AG announced its strategic partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, one of the UK’s largest and most prominent healthcare providers. This collaboration aims to promote the use of remanufactured medical devices to reduce costs and foster a more sustainable healthcare environment.

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Highlights

Based on products, the cardiovascular segment held the largest share of over 55% of the total revenue owing to the extensive utilization of these products in cardiovascular surgeries and diagnostics

The third-party reprocessing type segment held the largest revenue share of over 84% in 2022. The practice of third-party reprocessing has become increasingly popular in recent years as healthcare providers seek to reduce costs and minimize medical waste

The hospitals end-use segment held a substantial revenue share of over 40% in 2022 owing to increased in-house and third-party reprocessing due to the massive waste produced through resource users. The aforementioned factor provides lucrative opportunities for hospitals to contain the expenditure

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46% of the global market. The rising need to curtail waste generation and potential damage to the environment owing to the increasing waste landfills is a major factor driving the regional market

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reprocessed medical devices market based on product, type, end-use, and region:

Reprocessed medical devices product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascula

Laparoscopic

Gastroenterology

General Surgery Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Reprocessed Medical Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Third-party Reprocessing

In-house Reprocessing

Reprocessed medical devices end-use outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

Reprocessed Medical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



