Named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for API Management, SmartBear to Host API Innovation Webinar

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is hosting the live webinar, “Driving API Innovation: SmartBear Named a Leader by Gartner,” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. SmartBear was recently named a Leader by Gartner in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for API Management report. Frank Kilcommins, Principal API Technical Evangelist, Ariel DiFelice, Director of Product Marketing, and Sean Butler, VP of Product Management at SmartBear, are providing insights into the report, an inside look at the future of API management, and SmartBear’s strategic roadmap for 2025, designed to equip development teams with comprehensive tools that span the entire API lifecycle.

WHAT: Live Webinar: Driving API Innovation: SmartBear Named a Leader by Gartner

WHEN: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET

REGISTER: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/leader-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant/

“We believe being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management underscores our commitment to delivering innovative API lifecycle solutions,” said Frank Kilcommins. “We’re excited to share insights in this webinar, offering valuable strategies for overcoming API challenges while navigating increasing complexity. It will highlight how we believe SmartBear’s software quality and visibility solutions will continue to support development teams worldwide in the coming year and beyond and provide valuable takeaways for anyone invested in the future of API management.”

Attendees will discover the trends and challenges facing the future of API management, including the impact of managing multiple gateways, API sprawl, and benefits of partnering with a gateway agnostic API lifecycle solution. They will also gain a deeper understanding of the Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation process and what it means to partner with a vendor who’s been recognized with this distinction.

SmartBear is consolidating its popular developer tools into convenient hubs to streamline workflows. SmartBear API Hub includes SwaggerHub for API design and documentation, ReadyAPI for testing, SwaggerHub Explore for exploration, PactFlow for contract testing, and Stoplight for API governance, equipping development teams to pragmatically deliver quality APIs at scale.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the

U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

