BLAUSTEIN Foundation Unveils Dubai Underwater City Concept

Dubai, UAE, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — The BLAUSTEIN Foundation, in collaboration with world-renowned experts in sustainable development, is thrilled to present Dubai Underwater City – the world’s first fully submerged urban habitat. Located on the seabed of the Persian Gulf, just 1-2 kilometres from Dubai’s coastline, this groundbreaking city will merge cutting-edge sustainability and life-extending technologies to create a carbon-neutral, harmonious living environment under the sea. Envisioned as a model for the future of urban living, Dubai Underwater City combines advanced human habitats with the preservation of marine ecosystems, setting a new standard for cities worldwide.

According to Mr. Vadim BLAUSTEIN, President of the BLAUSTEIN Foundation, “Dubai Underwater City represents the next frontier of urban development, showcasing what is possible when sustainability, technology, and human well-being unite. High-tech cities that promote health, environmental harmony, and life extension will shape the future of urbanization.” This pioneering project seeks to lead this evolution by redefining how humans interact with nature through a lifestyle that fosters longevity and sustainability.

The Vision: A World-class, Self-sustaining Underwater City

Dubai Underwater City stands as a unique fusion of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, each designed to provide residents with a safe, stable, and ecologically respectful underwater experience. The city is inspired by Dubai’s iconic palm tree design, with a “trunk” that houses essential infrastructure and a series of “fronds” that provide private residences and recreational facilities, offering a mix of luxury and privacy.

City Highlights:

• Villa Community: Private villas allow residents to experience panoramic views of the ocean right from their homes, merging the beauty of marine life with the comforts of modern living.

• Multi-apartment Buildings: Advanced housing options provide eco-friendly, luxurious accommodations for a diverse population in uniquely marine-inspired architecture.

• Hotels and Dining: World-class hotels and restaurants offer a distinctive underwater experience, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity and exclusivity.

• Retail and Leisure: The city includes a shopping mall, offering a serene, panoramic underwater shopping experience, and an Underwater Sports Center with diving, snorkelling, and recreational options.

• Science and Conservation: A Sea Exploration Center invites researchers and residents to engage in sustainable marine research, promoting conservation while offering a unique glimpse into the ocean’s mysteries.

Technological Advancements and Environmental Integration

At its core, Dubai Underwater City is a testament to innovative, sustainable, and health-focused urban development. Through a modular, eco-friendly construction approach, each structure is 3D-printed on land and assembled on the seabed, minimizing environmental impact. The city uses advanced technologies adapted from space exploration to ensure that it can operate autonomously and resiliently in the underwater environment.

Key Technological Features:

• Smart City Infrastructure: From traffic management to emergency services, the city is equipped with intelligent systems to ensure safety, convenience, and efficiency.

• 100% Carbon-free Operations: Powered by underwater hydroelectric stations, Dubai Underwater City uses only renewable energy, maintaining a carbon-neutral footprint.

• Air and Water Purification: Equipped with advanced air and water recycling systems, the city operates a closed-loop system to ensure clean air and water quality.

• Recycling Policy: The city follows a strict 100% recycling policy for air, water, and waste, making it one of the most environmentally friendly urban spaces on Earth.

• Seawater Desalination: State-of-the-art desalination systems convert seawater into potable water, ensuring a continuous, sustainable water supply.

• Automated Maintenance: Specialized robots clean glass surfaces and tunnels, maintaining visibility and cleanliness without disrupting the marine environment.

• Double Smart Acrylic Glass: Each building features secure, smart acrylic glass with embedded displays for navigation and safety. In case of glass damage, this system can immediately isolate areas to prevent flooding, providing an additional layer of security for residents.

Eco-friendly Construction Materials: All structures are built using sustainable materials, setting a high standard for environmental responsibility in construction.

A New Era of Health-focused, Longevity-enhancing Urban Living

Dubai Underwater City was designed with a mission to foster health, wellness, and longevity in every aspect. Residents enjoy an ultra-healthy lifestyle that includes natural protection from UV rays, pollution-free air, and a stable aquatic climate. Special seawater pools offer anti-aging benefits, supporting cellular health and vitality, making the city an ideal habitat for longevity-focused living.

Health and Environmental Benefits:

• Protection from UV and Pollution: Residents are shielded from UV radiation and air pollution, benefiting from an exceptionally clean and stable atmosphere.

• Temperature and Pressure Stability: The underwater environment provides stable temperatures and pressure levels, avoiding the fluctuations seen on land and promoting a comfortable, consistent habitat.

• No Car Traffic: Designed as a pedestrian and Amphicle-only city, Dubai Underwater City eliminates traditional car traffic, reducing noise and promoting a peaceful, eco-friendly environment.

• Home Diving Access and Private Sea Gardens: Residents can dive directly from their homes, with private sea gardens that enhance their living environment and deepen their connection with nature.

• Security from Atmospheric Events: Located underwater, the city is free from extreme weather events, offering a uniquely secure environment.

Amphicle: The Future of Multi-environment Mobility

A highlight of Dubai Underwater City is the Amphicle, an innovative hybrid vehicle combining car, boat, and submarine functions. Designed for seamless travel across land, water, and underwater environments, the Amphicle uses advanced autonomous navigation, enabling residents to explore the city’s transparent tunnel-streets and open marine surroundings with ease. Each villa and building include smart gateways to facilitate easy docking and entry.

Pioneering the Market for Underwater Real Estate

Dubai Underwater City is creating an entirely new sector in the real estate market by offering underwater land plots, villas, apartments, and commercial spaces for sale and rent. Prospective buyers can commission custom 3D-printed villas to be assembled on their plots, creating a truly unique and personalized home. This initiative makes underwater real estate a reality, combining ownership with unparalleled access to marine life and underwater beauty.

In-depth Research and Ethical Commitment

The BLAUSTEIN Foundation is committed to comprehensive research into the technical, legal, medical, and ethical implications of underwater living. Through simulation studies, the Foundation examines a range of potential scenarios, identifying opportunities and challenges in air and water quality, energy, waste management, and psychological impacts. The foundation aims to maximize the life-extending benefits of the city while preserving the integrity of the marine ecosystem.

________________________________________

Dubai Underwater City: A Vision of Sustainable and Health-centered Living

Dubai Underwater City stands as a beacon for sustainable, advanced human settlements that respect and protect our natural world while fostering a life-extending, health-focused lifestyle. As an ambitious, trailblazing project, it reimagines urban living beneath the waves, demonstrating that cities can thrive in harmony with nature. The BLAUSTEIN Foundation is proud to lead this initiative, setting a powerful example of what is possible when innovation, sustainability, and human wellness converge.

