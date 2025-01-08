Delhi Acupuncture Clinic Announces Special Acupuncture Treatment Sessions for Chronic Disease Patients

Posted on 2025-01-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Delhi Acupuncture Clinic

Best Acupuncture Clinic In Delhi

New Delhi, India, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Delhi Acupuncture Clinic, a leading provider of traditional acupuncture therapy in the capital, is pleased to announce a new initiative offering special acupuncture treatment sessions tailored specifically for patients suffering from chronic diseases. The clinic, led by renowned acupuncturist Dr. Niharika, aims to provide holistic relief to individuals who have long struggled with conditions such as chronic pain, stress, insomnia, digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more.

Acupuncture, a time-tested alternative healing practice, has been shown to effectively alleviate symptoms of various chronic conditions by stimulating the body’s natural healing mechanisms. In this new initiative, Dr. Niharika and her expert team will focus on offering personalized acupuncture sessions that target the root causes of chronic illnesses, rather than just masking the symptoms.

 

For media inquiries, please contact:
Niharika Juneja
Delhi Acupuncture Clinic
Email: admin@delhiacupunctureclinic.com
Website: https://www.delhiacupunctureclinic.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution