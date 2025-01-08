MICRODIA Partners with NOBLETIME TRAVELLER to Enhance Travel Experience at Hong Kong International Airport

HONG KONG, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA is excited to announce a strategic partnership with NOBLETIME TRAVELLER, now featuring an extensive selection of MICRODIA products at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands, enhancing the travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through this bustling hub.

NOBLETIME TRAVELLER is conveniently situated in the departure terminal at Shop 7T046, Level 7, Departure Hall, within the non-restricted area of HKIA. Travelers can now easily access essential MICRODIA products, including:

MICRODIA 1WorldAdapter™ GaN Pro™ World Travel Adapter: A compact and powerful solution for charging devices globally.

MICRODIA SMARTCube™ GaN Pro Wall Charger: Designed for fast and efficient charging of multiple devices.

MICRODIA SNAPPAD™ Visi-TRIO, 23W 4-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Pad: A versatile charging pad that accommodates various devices while saving space.

These high-quality travel essentials are crafted to meet the needs of modern travelers, ensuring they stay powered up and connected throughout their journeys. Importantly, all MICRODIA products sold at NOBLETIME TRAVELLER come with an international warranty, providing travelers with added peace of mind.

The partnership between MICRODIA, NOBLETIME TRAVELLER, and HKIA is particularly timely, as the airport reported an impressive annual passenger throughput of 39.5 million travelers in 2023. This substantial traffic underscores the importance of providing top-tier products to discerning travelers who seek reliability and convenience. The inclusion of MICRODIA products in NOBLETIME TRAVELLER’s offerings not only enhances the store’s inventory but also reinforces MICRODIA’s reputation as a preferred brand among international travelers.

NOBLETIME TRAVELLER is renowned for its curated selection of travel essentials, which includes smart accessories, digital gadgets, travel data cards, phone cards, luggage, neck pillows, and more. By incorporating MICRODIA’s innovative products into their lineup, NOBLETIME TRAVELLER enriches its offerings and provides travelers with access to cutting-edge technology that enhances their travel experience.

Before embarking on your next global adventure, make sure to visit NOBLETIME TRAVELLER at Shop 7T046 in the Departure Hall of HK International Airport. Discover the convenience and quality of MICRODIA products—your perfect travel companions await!

MICRODIA is a leading innovator in mobile electronics and accessories. Founded in 1991, the company develops cutting-edge products that enhance the user experience. With six production facilities across Asia, MICRODIA produces over 28 million OEM products and accessories annually for major brands like Apple and Samsung. They distribute to more than 550 distributors and over a quarter million retailers globally.

For more information, please get in touch with media@MICRODIA.com