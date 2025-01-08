Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi Unveils Jewellery Design Workshops and Talk Series

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — The workshop and talk series, which will be held from November 13 to 17, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, offers free access to hands-on workshops and insightful panel discussions with leading designers and experts.

Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is thrilled to announce the launch of its Jewellery Design Workshops and Talks series, running from November 13 to 17, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Debuting this year at the show’s 31st edition, this series will become an annual feature, offering jewellery designers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals the latest knowledge, skills, and trends in jewellery design. Free to attend, participants will receive expert guidance on emerging techniques and insights into the art and business of jewellery.

The Jewellery Design Workshop and Talk is led by Azza Al Qubaisi and supported by the Ministry of Community Development, Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers, and the Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility. This series will offer hands-on learning in customising jewellery, silver crafting, and deconstructing statement necklaces. Meanwhile, through talks and panel discussions led by accomplished designers like 2013 EBDA’A winner Salam Swaid, CEO and VP of Al Fardan Jewellery Ghada Al Fardan, and members of the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers, participants will gain valuable knowledge about 2025 jewellery trends, its design process and craftmanship, the market shift, how sustainability is shaping design practices, and more. Moreover, the renowned designer Azza Al Qubaisi, in collaboration with the Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility, will host a workshop on jewellery making.

“The Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility (FIA) is proud to support the debut of the Jewellery Design Workshop and Talks Series at JWS Abu Dhabi, with a special focus on inclusivity and empowerment,” said Renate Baur-Richter, Executive Director of the Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility / Access for All. “As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, FIA is particularly dedicated to supporting the “Gems of empowerment: Creating your own jewellery” session, led by renowned designer Azza Al Qubaisi, which is tailored for members of the People of Determination community. This initiative marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between FIA and JWS Abu Dhabi, with the shared goal of making the event more inclusive and accessible for all participants.”

May Ismail, Event Manager of RX-ME, also expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to launch the Jewellery Design Workshops and Talks series at the 31st JWS Abu Dhabi. This initiative reflects our commitment to elevating the jewellery and watch industry in the region. We aim to showcase top talent and create strong partnerships by offering platforms for emerging designers to connect, innovate, and learn from some of the industry’s leading visionaries and talents. Our goal is to expand the show’s impact by fostering more opportunities for collaboration and engaging diverse communities.”

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arabic Emirates, for the last three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) has celebrated the splendour of the jewellery and watch business. It has opened the door for Abu Dhabi to become a region’s hub for thousands of travellers and well-known brands.

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi is happening from November 13 to 17, 2024, at Halls 1 to 3 in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Free to attend, interested attendees can register at https://www.jws.ae/.

To view the full schedule of the Jewellery Design Workshop and Talk Series, visit https://www.jws.ae/en/features/jewellery-design-workshops-and-talks.html#/sessions.