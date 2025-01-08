Auraya Systems Joins Industry Leaders at the 2nd Independent User Group for Amazon Connect

London, UK, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is proud to announce its participation in the 2nd meeting of the Independent User Group for Amazon Connect. The event, designed to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation, will bring together like-minded professionals and organizations to explore the full potential of Amazon Connect.

The meeting will take place on 20th November, 2024 in London, UK, providing a unique platform for attendees to gain insights, share experiences, and network with peers from across the industry.

Representing Auraya Systems will be its esteemed industry leaders, Paul Magee, CEO; Nick Brown, Managing Director; and Darren Gracie, Head of Sales.

Together, they will share their expertise on leveraging voice biometrics to enhance customer experience, improve security, and streamline operations in cloud-based contact centers. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with these experts, discussing cutting-edge developments in the integration of voice biometrics with Amazon Connect.

“We’re excited to join this dynamic forum and share our insights on how voice biometrics is transforming the Amazon Connect ecosystem,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya Systems. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for organizations to collaborate and drive innovation together.”

About Auraya

Auraya is a pioneer in voice biometric technology, delivering secure, seamless, and user-friendly authentication solutions. Its EVA suite of products integrates with leading cloud platforms to enhance customer experience while providing robust fraud prevention and compliance capabilities.

For more information about Auraya, contact info@aurayasystems.com