Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market 2030: The Impact of Mergers and Acquisitions on Market Dynamics

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 929.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2023 to 2030. The pharmaceutical industry has undergone significant transformations as a result of technological advancements, cost-effective methods, and increased investments. These factors have had a positive impact on the growth of the market. The implementation of robotic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has played a crucial role in reducing manufacturing floor downtime and minimizing product waste. By incorporating these technologies, efficiency, and productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes have been greatly improved.

In addition, traditional open-transfer manufacturing methods have been replaced by the adoption of single-use disposable solutions, leading to streamlined operations and reduced risks of contamination. Moreover, there has been a notable shift toward integrated, smart, and data-rich paperless operations within the industry. This transition has resulted in error-free and precise production processes, ensuring the production of high-quality pharmaceutical products. These ongoing advancements in the market have significantly contributed to the progress of drug manufacturing. The development of personalized medicine has brought about a revolution in the healthcare sector, offering new opportunities to target various health conditions and paving the way for patient-centric models.

Consequently, there has been a shift from large-scale production to smaller batches to cater to the development of complex medicines and personalized treatments tailored to individual patients. This transformative shift has prompted manufacturers to restructure their supply chains in alignment with the patient-centric healthcare system. All such factors propel pharmaceutical manufacturing market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry have taken strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. These key players actively engage in various activities, such as product development, collaboration & partnership models, agreements, business expansion, and merger & acquisition strategies.

These initiatives are also aimed at strengthening their product portfolios and meeting the growing demand for pharmaceutical products. For instance, in April 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals inaugurated an integrated manufacturing and research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad, India. This facility underscores Ferring’s commitment to expanding its operations and capabilities. The R&D division of the facility focuses on areas, such as packaging development, formulation development, and analytical development. Ferring Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance its product offerings and meet the evolving needs of the market by investing in these areas.

In 2022, the conventional drugs (small molecules) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 54.9%. This is attributed to the easy availability of small molecules products, with high market penetration

The outsourcing segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 53%. Several benefits associated with outsourcing operations are expected to drive the segment growth at a lucrative pace over the coming years

In terms of revenue, the tablets segment dominated the market with a share of over 26.08 % in 2022. This is due to the wide availability of tablet-based products and types, such as film and enteric-coated, effervescent, and orally disintegrating tablets

The oral segment led the global market with a share of more than 58% in 2022. Oral dosage forms are affordable, easy to manufacture, and patient-friendly

The prescription medicines segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 83.76% in 2022 and will expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing prescription drug expenditures across the globe

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022 due to a large number of strategic pharma partnerships, especially among the well-established and early-stage companies, in this region

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Drug Development Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

In-house

Outsource

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders

Other Formulations

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Inhalations

Other Routes of Administration

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Pain

Diabetes

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Other Diseases

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Prescription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Prescription Medicines

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Children & Adolescents

Adults

Geriatric

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

Non-retail

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Norway Denmark

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Kuwait



