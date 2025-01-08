Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market 2030: The Impact of Mergers and Acquisitions on Market Dynamics

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 929.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2023 to 2030. The pharmaceutical industry has undergone significant transformations as a result of technological advancements, cost-effective methods, and increased investments. These factors have had a positive impact on the growth of the market. The implementation of robotic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has played a crucial role in reducing manufacturing floor downtime and minimizing product waste. By incorporating these technologies, efficiency, and productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes have been greatly improved.

In addition, traditional open-transfer manufacturing methods have been replaced by the adoption of single-use disposable solutions, leading to streamlined operations and reduced risks of contamination. Moreover, there has been a notable shift toward integrated, smart, and data-rich paperless operations within the industry. This transition has resulted in error-free and precise production processes, ensuring the production of high-quality pharmaceutical products. These ongoing advancements in the market have significantly contributed to the progress of drug manufacturing. The development of personalized medicine has brought about a revolution in the healthcare sector, offering new opportunities to target various health conditions and paving the way for patient-centric models.

Consequently, there has been a shift from large-scale production to smaller batches to cater to the development of complex medicines and personalized treatments tailored to individual patients. This transformative shift has prompted manufacturers to restructure their supply chains in alignment with the patient-centric healthcare system. All such factors propel pharmaceutical manufacturing market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry have taken strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. These key players actively engage in various activities, such as product development, collaboration & partnership models, agreements, business expansion, and merger & acquisition strategies.

These initiatives are also aimed at strengthening their product portfolios and meeting the growing demand for pharmaceutical products. For instance, in April 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals inaugurated an integrated manufacturing and research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad, India. This facility underscores Ferring’s commitment to expanding its operations and capabilities. The R&D division of the facility focuses on areas, such as packaging development, formulation development, and analytical development. Ferring Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance its product offerings and meet the evolving needs of the market by investing in these areas.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

  • In 2022, the conventional drugs (small molecules) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 54.9%. This is attributed to the easy availability of small molecules products, with high market penetration
  • The outsourcing segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 53%. Several benefits associated with outsourcing operations are expected to drive the segment growth at a lucrative pace over the coming years
  • In terms of revenue, the tablets segment dominated the market with a share of over 26.08 % in 2022. This is due to the wide availability of tablet-based products and types, such as film and enteric-coated, effervescent, and orally disintegrating tablets
  • The oral segment led the global market with a share of more than 58% in 2022. Oral dosage forms are affordable, easy to manufacture, and patient-friendly
  • The prescription medicines segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 83.76% in 2022 and will expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing prescription drug expenditures across the globe
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022 due to a large number of strategic pharma partnerships, especially among the well-established and early-stage companies, in this region

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market based on molecule type, drug development type, formulation, route of administration, therapy area, prescription, age group, sales channel, and region:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
  • Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Drug Development Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • In-house
  • Outsource

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Injectable
  • Sprays
  • Suspensions
  • Powders
  • Other Formulations

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Oral
  • Topical
  • Parenteral
  • Inhalations
  • Other Routes of Administration

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
  • Pain
  • Diabetes
  • Cancer
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Other Diseases

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Prescription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Prescription Medicines
  • Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Children & Adolescents
  • Adults
  • Geriatric

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Retail
  • Non-retail

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Norway
    • Denmark
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • Thailand
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

