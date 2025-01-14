Contract Cleaning Services Market 2030: Opportunities in the Residential Sector

Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth & Trends

The global contract cleaning services market size is estimated to reach USD 555.44 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Growing awareness regarding hygiene and safety at workplaces has stimulated business organizations worldwide to hire third-party cleaning service providers. Additionally, to ensure the good health of the employees and consequently raise their productivity, companies globally are increasingly availing green contract cleaning services from providers that use non-hazardous and non-toxic products for cleaning the premise. Thus, a growing preference for green products is further anticipated to increase the demand for these services over the forecast period.

Technological advancements have created smart devices that rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotic capabilities, such as autonomous floor cleaners. These gadgets, which homeowners typically use, perform simple cleaning duties. However, the restricted applicability and capabilities of these smart cleaning devices, as well as their incapacity to complete duties, is a significant concern. As a result, the pressing need to keep a clean environment and limit health risks will likely drive up demand for cleaning services over the forecast period.

Following the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, there has been an unusual spike in the use of contract cleaning services as firms attempt to start on-premise operations following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. The requirement to create a sanitary working environment, along with the need to comply with legal rules imposed by governments worldwide, has a beneficial influence on market demand. Due to stringent laws established, corporate organizations actively try to clean the premises regularly to create a safe workplace.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

Based on service type, the market is classified into window cleaning, floor & carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, construction cleaning, and others. The floor & carpet cleaning segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.2% in 2024.

The upholstery cleaning segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the market is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. The commercial segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 49.7% in 2024.

North America dominated the contract cleaning services market with the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contract cleaning services market based on service type, end-use, and region:

Contract Cleaning Services Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Window Cleaning

Floor & Carpet Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Construction Cleaning

Others

Contract Cleaning Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Contract Cleaning Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa UAE KSA South Africa



