Pet Grooming Services Market 2030: The Rise of Mobile Grooming Solutions

Pet Grooming Services Market Growth & Trends

The global pet grooming services market size is expected to reach USD 10.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.33% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing humanization of pets, rising number of pet service businesses & premiumization of pet services, and high pet expenditure are some of the key factors contributing to the industry growth.

PetPass Mobile Grooming is a U.S.-based start-up founded in 2014 that provides grooming and additional services, such as mud treatments, flea/tick treatments, massage, walking, and yard clean-up to pet parents at home or office. The industry registered reduced revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic due to limited access to groomers and grooming salons. However, as pet parents started working from office, the demand for these services is expected to increase in the coming years.

Key players are using competitive pricing strategies, bundling of services, as well as subscription models to attract and retain new customers. As of August 2022, Pets at Home Group plc had about 7.3 million active members of their VIP loyalty club that benefitted from the company’s pet care ecosystem comprising pet products, vet practices, grooming salons, etc. Pet grooming services, both at home and at-commercial facilities have been gaining traction among owners. This is owing to an inclination toward improved physical appearance and increasing awareness about the health & hygiene of companion animals. Pet care marketplaces, such as Groomit, Go Groom It (UAE), etc. are gaining traction as they connect pet parents to groomers. Changing lifestyles in developing countries, such as India, has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is also expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

Pet Grooming Services Market Report Highlights

The massage/spa & others segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period.

On the basis of delivery channel, the market is segmented into commercial facilities and others. These establishments offer a range of grooming services tailored to the needs of companion owners who seek professional grooming for their pets.

On the basis of pet type, the market is categorized into cats, dogs, and others. The dog pet type segment dominated the global market in 2024 and accounted for the largest share of more than 83% of the overall revenue.

North America pet grooming services market held the largest share of more than 40% of the global market in 2024.

The pet grooming services market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.

Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global pet grooming services market report based on pet type, service type, delivery channel, and region:

Pet Grooming Services Pet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dogs

Cats

Others

Pet Grooming Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Massage/Spa & Others

Shear & Trimming

Pet Grooming Services Delivery Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial facilities

Others

Pet Grooming Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China South Korea Australia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



