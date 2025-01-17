Gaming Peripheral Market Trends: Growing Interest in Eco-friendly Products

The global gaming peripheral market size is anticipated to reach USD 11,545.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising popularity of online gaming and esports fuels the demand for keyboards, gaming mice, controllers, and headsets among regular and professional gamers. Professional players seek advanced gaming peripherals to improve their gaming experience and gain a competitive edge.

Rising demand for realistic and immersive gaming experiences has enabled numerous growth opportunities for body sensors, peripheral devices, and high-quality gaming consoles. Introducing innovative gaming peripherals such as haptic gloves, high-definition displays, VR cameras and headsets, chairs, and controllers helps gamers enhance their gaming experience. For instance, in August 2023, Razer Inc. launched the Razer Kitsune, its first-ever all-button optical arcade controller, specifically designed to transform the fighting game landscape. It features light speed with ultra-responsive linear optical switches, cable lock and tournament lock switches, and a slim, portable design. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the manufacturers of gaming consoles are spending a significant amount on marketing and advertising to create awareness about gaming peripherals among gamers and gain access to a larger customer base. The companies are developing advanced gaming peripherals that can offer comfort for long gaming sessions. The rising focus on research and development to offer the most comfortable and advanced gaming peripherals offers various growth opportunities for the market.

Rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality have helped market players to provide immersive and realistic gaming experiences and blur the lines between reality and fiction. Furthermore, considering the increasing adoption of smartphones, manufacturers are launching a variety of mobile headsets and other virtual reality gaming accessories to gain a competitive edge in the market.

While the market is witnessing high growth, gamers are price-sensitive and hesitant to buy high-end gaming peripherals. Factors such as intensified competition, price sensitivity, fragmentation, compatibility, limited audience, and other challenges from counterfeit products have created significant challenges for companies operating in the market.

Gaming Peripheral Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the headsets segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The enjoyable and engaging gaming experience of headphones is projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the headsets segment

In terms of device, the PC segment held the largest revenue share of over 61% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the multitasking and versatility of PCs, providing an integrated and seamless gaming experience

In terms of type, the wired segment held the highest market share of over 75% in 2024 and is anticipated to record a significant CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the reliable and direct connection offered to the gaming systems by providing a minimal delay in response time

In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to witness the significant CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The significant rise of e-commerce platforms and the popularity of online shopping is projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the headsets segment

List of Key Players in the Gaming Peripheral Market

Anker Innovations Limited

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Dell Inc. (Alienware)

CORSAIR

HyperX/Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Logitech

Plantronics Inc.

Rapoo Corporation

Razer Inc.

Redragon USA

Turtle Beach

