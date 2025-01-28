Automotive Tinting Film Market: Key Players Driving Competitive Landscape and Quality

The global automotive tinting film market size is expected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to be driven by the rapidly growing automotive industry, particularly in the developing nations of the Asia Pacific, Central America, and South America regions. Consumer propensity for the protection of expensive luxury car interiors and personal safety from harmful UV rays are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Demand for passenger cars in developing countries has increased on account of the rising disposable income, growing working population, and rapid urbanization.

This, in turn, will support industry growth. Tinting laws in different countries are expected to negatively affect market growth. Some countries, such as the U.S., have exemptions if passengers or drivers suffer from certain medical conditions, such as sunlight allergies, lupus, photosensitivity, or melanoma. The window tinting ban in India is expected to have a negative impact on regional market growth. Technological advancements, such as the introduction of bio-based polyester films, combined with rising consumer purchasing power, are expected to drive vehicle demand. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness about the product benefits, combined with the automotive industry’s rapid recovery, is expected to boost vehicle demand during the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Automotive Tinting Film Market

Visible Light Transmission (VLT) restrictions are expected to limit the industry’s growth. Window tinting in cars reduces VLT through car windows. Poor visibility can lead to theft or an accident, especially at night. The raw material used to manufacture vehicle type plays an important role in the quality of the window films manufactured. Major players are constantly working on innovative processes for thin coatings and more efficient double and triple-glazing methods for high levels of glare reduction and UV blocking. Global players have a strong distribution network and offer products at the most economical prices. For example, TintFit Window Films Ltd. received the award for Best National Window Film Supply and Installer in 2021.

Automotive Tinting Film Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the windshield segment held the largest share of about 70.0% of revenue in 2023. Tinting films protect passengers from the heat of the sun and UV rays.

Based on application, the market has been categorized as passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and light commercial vehicles (LCV). In terms of revenue, passenger cars emerged as the largest segment in 2023.

The North America region dominated the Automotive Tinting Film Market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% revenue share in 2023, due to growing demand for light commercial and passenger vehicles in the US.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to see rapid growth for these films. The vehicle type is becoming increasingly popular in emerging markets for privacy and security reasons.

List of Key Players of Automotive Tinting Film Market

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

TintFit Window Films Ltd.

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

GLOBAL WINDOW FILMS

Madico, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

TWF

Armolan

NEXFIL

Solar Screen International SA

Huper Optik USA

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Tinting Film Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.