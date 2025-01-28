Computed Tomography Market Driving Advances in Oncology and Cardiology Applications

The global computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 7.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing burden of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and the high demand for effective imaging tools are the factors driving growth. According to the International Agency for Cancer on Research, in 2020 globally there were about 19,292,789 new cancer cases with 9,958,133 deaths. The same source stated that the prevalence of cancer is predicted to increase to 50,550,287 by 2025. In addition, increasing demand for computed tomography (CT) systems in emergency care departments are expected to be a major driver during the forecast period.

Advanced technology with features such as dose management systems, the ability to diagnose tumors through motion (4D), artificial intelligence integration, and high-end material differentiation is expected to replace the existing conventional devices. In September 2021, GE Healthcare introduced the Revolution Ascend CT system, the technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency and patient comfort. The increasing number of favorable reimbursement policies by the government as well as private entities are also expected to drive the market at a lucrative pace. Growing demand for ambulatory diagnostic centers due to improving affordability and increasing reach of CT scanners to remote regions is expected to aid further growth.

Moreover, the inability of alternative imaging technologies to provide quick reports and at the same time be cost-effective boosts growth. These devices and this technology are also routinely upgraded, which is expected to further increase demand over the forecast period. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for CT scanners gradually increased. Large companies like Siemens Healthineers are known to sell over 200 CT scanners each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in CT scan equipment demand, with Siemens reporting sales of 80 to 100 units in only 45 days. Furthermore, due to increased demand for chest CT examinations in COVID-19 patients, major manufacturers increased the production capacity of the CT system.

Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

The high-end slice CT segment held the largest market share in 2023, the increasing demand for advanced technology with enhanced imaging quality and the shifting focus on providing quality healthcare services has contributed to this growth

Based on end-use, the hospital segment captured the largest revenue share in 2023, the large patient pool and high demand for CT scanners as a diagnostic tool during treatment are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment

North America dominated the market in 2023, owing to the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of a large number of market players are some of the factors that can be attributed to this share

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, growing demand for advanced imaging techniques and the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are some of the factors driving regional growth

Major players in the industry are focusing on the launch of advanced technology and features such as artificial intelligence-enabled, dual source-detector technology-based CT scanners.

List of Key Players in the Computed Tomography Market

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems

NeuroLogica Corp.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Koning Health

Carestream Dental LLC.

