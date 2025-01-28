Self-service Kiosk Market 2028: Key Segments Driving Growth and Innovation

Self-service Kiosk Market Growth & Trends

The global self-service kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 42.66 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Reduced waiting queues and time with improved customers’ shopping experiences and introduction of screen touch displays and glass technology are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In developed countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K. China, the adoption of self-service kiosks is increasing. Moreover, citizens are also preferring contactless payment services such as debit cards, credit cards, or NFC-enabled devices. Thus, the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing the adoption of self-service kiosks at various places such as restaurants, retail stores, banks, hospitals, and banks will boost product sales. To ensure the seamless performance of kiosks, there is demand for services such as maintenance, up-gradation, integration, network, and security.

Self-order segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. Kiosks are used by restaurants, petrol pumps, retail stores, and many more to automate operations such as order production and delivery. This enabled customers to buy without waiting in the queue and with contactless and frictionless service. Due to seamless operations, self-order is getting popular among consumers contributing to the growth of the segment.

The retail vertical is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028. Kiosks integrated with AR and VR technology improve the shopping experience of customers enabling them to try and buy behavior. Retailers are adopting advanced payment processing technology to enable contactless billing.

The indoor segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028. Indoor locations such as colleges and hospitals are installing the kiosks for citizens to get information and complete the administration procedures.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in Asian countries such as China and India are contributing to the growth rate in this region. Increased adoption of civil services by citizens and the announcement of smart cities by governments will enhance the adoption of kiosks.

Manufacturers are looking to maintain their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative designs of self-service kiosks as per customer specifications and analyzing consumer behavior patterns.

Self-service Kiosk Market Report Highlights

Self-service Kiosk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-service kiosk market based on offering, type, vertical, location, and region:

Self-service Kiosk Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Self-service Kiosk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Casino

Check-in

Banking

Ticketing

Self-order

Others

Self-service Kiosk Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Banking, Financial Service, & Insurance

Transportation, Travel, & Hospitality

Retail

Entertainment

Others

Self-service Kiosk Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Outdoor

Indoor

Self-service Kiosk Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



