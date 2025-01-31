Shampoo Bar Market Innovations in Ingredients and Customization Options

The global shampoo bar market size is expected to reach USD 24.59 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding environmental friendliness and sustainability among consumers is expected to shift the focus towards zero plastic wastage associated with the personal care products packaging. In addition, growing application of organic hair care products as a result of rising concerns over hazardous effects associated with synthetic counterparts is a key driving factor.

The global market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. Furthermore, rising number of new entrants has increased the market competition as companies are providing innovative and customized products. Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies in order to increase the product visibility and product penetration. For instance, in January 2019, Lush Retail Ltd. inaugurated its first packaging free “Naked” cosmetics exclusive outlet in Manchester, U.K. The company aims to reduce plastic wastage from the cosmetic and personal care industries. These initiatives are likely to fuel the demand for shampoo bar in the foreseeable future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Shampoo Bar Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional shampoo bars market with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, recycling of plastic has become a critical concern in Australia. According to the National Waste Report 2018 published by the Department of the Environment and Energy, in the year 2016-17, Australia generated around 103 kg per capita of plastic waste. Out of which, 87% of the plastic wastes went to the landfill, 12% was recycled, and just 1% of the waste was converted into the energy from a waste facility.

This huge plastic wastage is becoming a burden on the environment. In order to eradicate this problem, in 2018, the Department of the Environment and Energy, Australia, announced to ban microbeads from the cosmetic and personal care products packaging. These government initiatives are likely to support the demand for shampoo bar, which comes with no packaging.

Shampoo Bar Market Report Highlights

Shampoo bars for normal hair accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.1% in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that normal hair is the most common hair among consumers.

The oily segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Shampoo bars specifically formulated for oily hair have gained substantial popularity due to their ability to balance oil production, reduce frizz, and provide a longer-lasting clean.

Online distribution channels held the highest market share in 2023. The rise of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, and many other global players has enabled manufacturers to reach a wider audience, increasing the visibility and availability of shampoo bars globally.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 65.4% in 2023. This is attributed to the region’s robust consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly personal care products.

List of Key Players of Shampoo Bar Market

Lush Retail Ltd.

L’Oréal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Ethique Limited

Shiseido Co.,Ltd.

L’OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL SA

grüum

HiBAR

Davines S.p.A.

R.LIGGETT LTD.

Order a free sample PDF of the Shampoo Bar Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.