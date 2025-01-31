John T. Chipman & Company Names Brenna J. Vachon as Director

Norwood, MA, 2025-01-31 — /EPR Network/ — John T. Chipman & Company LLP, Certified Public Accountants, recently announced Brenna J. Vachon as director of the Norwood, MA-based firm. Vachon has been a longtime member of the John T. Chipman & Company team, beginning with the firm in 1997.

“Brenna has been an essential part of our organization for several years, and her promotion to director is a testament to her exceptional skills, hard work, and dedication to both our clients and the firm,” said David Foster, managing partner of John T. Chipman & Company. “We’re delighted to promote Brenna to this role and look forward to her continued excellence as a leader at the firm and in serving our clients.”

In her new role, Vachon will continue preparing client financial statements as well as business and individual income tax returns. She will also oversee the firm’s scheduling and coordinating client’s informational tax compliance filings.

“Brenna is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor and has been a rockstar at assisting our clients with implementation and support of various QuickBooks programs,” added Foster.

Vachon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Bryant University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA).

“We have a great group of accounting professionals here at John T. Chipman & Company and its been an honor to be part of what we’ve built over the years,” said Vachon. “I’m excited about this new role and am grateful for this incredible opportunity.”

Married, Vachon lives in Mansfield, MA with her husband Robert and their two cats Sherlock and Bandit. She currently serves as vice president on the board of directors for the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children where she’s been a volunteer for the past 15 years.

John T. Chipman & Company LLP’s main office is located at 955 Washington Street in Norwood (781-762-6272); with a second location at 124 Grove Street Suite 240 in Franklin, MA (781-762-6272). For more information, visit www.jtcco.com.

