U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market 2030: Innovations Driving Change

The U.S. behavioral health care software and services market size is expected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the adoption of technological solutions for the management of clinical, administrative, and financial functions associated with mental healthcare practices is responsible for market growth.

According to the CDC data, around 20.3% of the adult American population was suffering from mental health issues in 2020. Out of which, around16.5% received treatment from the physicians and 10.1% took counseling. The adoption of behavioral healthcare software by the care providers is likely to improve the treatment prospects and management of mental health issues. Behavioral health practices can adopt integrated EHRs for cost savings and effective practice management. The adoption of mental well-being apps can aid to break the societal stigma on mental health. The stigma could easily lead to discrimination, which discourages people from seeking treatment or therapy. However, the surge in mental wellbeing software has led to more patients seeking treatment discreetly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for software by providers of behavioral health. For instance, according to the ECHAlliance Data 2020, around 600 prescription mental wellness apps are available in the market. In addition, the demand for such prescription apps surged drastically from April 2020 to September 2020. The adoption of telehealth and telemedicine also helped to foster the growth of the market during the pandemic. The utilization of mobile and virtual care platforms was supported by positive changes in reimbursement policies for telehealth. For instance, the CMS issued temporary changes in receiving care through telehealth services for patients enrolled in Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid, and Medicare.

By component, the software segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of the delivery model, the subscription segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. Unlike larger hospitals, small-scale mental healthcare providers have limited financial resources to invest in technological solutions.

Based on function, the clinical segment dominated the market with a share of 51.0% in 2024. Large-scale psychiatry hospitals require the integration of clinical functions with their systems as they have a high patient inflow.

Based on disorder, the anxiety segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.7% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. With the growing prevalence of anxiety and depression, there is an increasing demand for behavioral health care software that supports individuals in coping with these conditions.

Based on end-use, the providers dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.9% in 2024. Factors include improving reimbursement policies for psychiatric treatment, growing government initiatives, and behavioral health care platform launches boost segment growth.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. In February 2021, Cerner Corporation announced integrating the virtual mental health platform of SilverCloud Health with its Electronic Health Records (EHR) solution. This integration will enable clinicians to prescribe various digitally delivered, scientifically backed, and on-demand therapeutic care for behavioral health needs

