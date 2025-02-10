Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market 2030: Consumer Loyalty Challenges

Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Growth & Trends

The global cleaning and hygiene products market size is anticipated to reach USD 233.43 billion by 2030 and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness of hygiene due to global health concerns and growing emphasis on cleanliness in public spaces are driving the demand for cleaning & hygiene products. Additionally, innovations in eco-friendly and sustainable product offerings are contributing to market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly elevated hand hygiene awareness, prompting widespread adoption of regular handwashing and increased use of hand sanitizers. A study published in September 2022 by Citron Hygiene in collaboration with One Poll found that before the pandemic, only 11% of people washed their hands for the recommended 18 to 20 seconds; during the pandemic, that rose to 25%. People have been washing their hands more regularly when going out, especially before and after eating, visiting common areas, and cleaning their homes.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market

This heightened emphasis on hygiene positively impacts the market for hygiene products, leading to increased demand and growth opportunities. The pandemic led to a surge in the adoption of products like sanitizers and disinfectants, as heightened hygiene awareness prompted widespread use for personal and public health safety. This trend has prompted market players to ramp up production capacities in response to heightened consumer demand.

Unilever, for example, significantly expanded its third-party manufacturers from two to approximately fifty-seven within a five-month period during the pandemic. Its factory in Vietnam led the way by swiftly transitioning its production to hand sanitizers in just 25 days. The market is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing environmental apprehensions surrounding the toxic components present in cleaning products.

A 2022 survey by CloroxPro, encompassing nearly 1,200 respondents, revealed that 81% expressed a preference for public spaces employing eco-conscious cleaners, citing environmental benefits as the primary reason. In September 2022, CloroxPro announced the launch of Clorox EcoClean, its latest line of professional cleaning products, certified by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture. The line included a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner, all-purpose cleaner, and glass cleaner.

Manufacturers have been adopting strategies such as, new product launch, partnerships, and mergers to gain significant market share and to reach new audience. For instance, In April 2021, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) introduced a new 2-in-1 liquid detergent within its Ezee brand lineup in India. Designed for both washing machines and handwashing, this product aims to diversify GCPL’s liquid detergent range and enter the everyday cloth detergent segment, reducing dependency on seasonal sales patterns.

Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Report Highlights

Based on product, detergents & degreasers dominated the market owing to rising demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable detergents and degreasers, as consumers prioritize environmentally conscious products

Based on application, laundry dominated the market owing to increased awareness regarding the benefits of wearing clean clothes

Based on end-use, commercial cleaning & hygiene products are expected to witness fastest growth through 2030 due to the rising number of restaurants, hotels, and hospitals across regions, which has been significantly contributing to the demand for various commercial cleaning products to maintain a clean and hygienic environment

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a lucrative market for cleaning & hygiene products. This can be attributed to the growing middle class population, increasing disposable income, and popularity of cleaning & hygiene products in this region

Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cleaning and hygiene products market based on product, application, end-user, and region:

Cleaning & Hygiene Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Abrasives

Acids

Bleaches

Detergents & Degreasers

Sanitizers

Others

Cleaning & Hygiene Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Toilet

Kitchen

Floor

Surface

Laundry

Hand/Personal Care

Others

Cleaning & Hygiene Products End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Household

Commercial

Cleaning & Hygiene Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Poland Belgium Switzerland

Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Indonesia Thailand Malaysia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina Caribbean Islands Central America

Middle East & Africa Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria



Order a free sample PDF of the Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.