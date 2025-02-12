Kids Scooter Market 2030: Innovations in Safety Features for Young Riders

Kids Scooter Market Growth & Trends

The global kids scooter market size is anticipated to reach USD 92.2 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing need to seek an alternative mode of transportation that is greener, cleaner, and cheap is a main factor fueling the demand for kids scooter. Non-government organizations such as Sustrans campaign to spread awareness related to health and physical exercise among the school children. Additionally, in order to increase adoption of these products, schools in developed countries including U.K. and Switzerland are providing customized storage units. For instance, more than 4 lakh children drive to school by a kids scooter.

Most of the children in developed countries lack physical exercise and depend on their parents to provide them with different form of exercise such as sports. According to the WHO, globally, lack of physical exercise is one of the leading factors for death. Owing to growing concern over children’s health and physical activities, parents in developed countries are shifting their focus towards outdoor activities such as scootering. Scootering can boost various body functionalities including mobility, cardiopulmonary health, and blood circulation. Additionally, these activities help in improving immunity system, which aids in prevention of various diseases.

3 wheel kids scooter held a leading market share in 2023. They are mostly popular among the preschooler and school children. These type of kid scooters are equipped with tow wheel in front and one in the rear for better stability. Companies including Razor USA LLC and Micro Mobility use aluminum alloys to improve weight carrying capacity and its anti-slip property helps children build balance.

Offline distribution channel led the market and held more than 72.8% share of the global revenue in 2023. These scooters have high visibility in retail stores such as Amazon Store, Decathlon, and Walmart. Increasing presence of these stores across the globe is a main factor expected to fuel demand for kids scooter over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report, as of 2019, U.S. retail giant Walmart operates 23 Sam’s Club stores across 19 Chinese cities. The company plans to open 40 Sam’s Club stores by the end of 2020 in China.

The online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.20% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing product visibility at amazon.com, Flipkart, and snapdeal.com is a main factor driving sales of kids scooter through online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and tier III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. Most of the prominent companies also have their own sites, which contributes to the segment growth.

Europe held a leading market share in 2023 owing to high product adoption and shifting consumer focus towards a healthy lifestyle in countries such as U.K, Germany, and Switzerland. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing product availability in countries such as India and China on account of growing presence of e-retailers is a key factor expected to drive the market for kids scooter over the forecast period.

Kids Scooters Market Report Highlights

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future due to increasing presence of companies such as Micro Mobility and Razor USA LLC, coupled with strategic expansion of retailers such as Decathlon and Amazon

2 wheel segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Europe market held the largest market revenue share of 33.4% in 2023 owing to high product availability, especially in U.K., Poland, and Switzerland

Online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.20% from 2024 to 2030, Due to increasing presence of e-retailers in tier II and tier III cities

Kids Scooters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kids scooter market report based on product, distribution channel, and region

Kids Scooter Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

Kids Scooter Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Kids Scooter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U. S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



