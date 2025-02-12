X-ray Systems Market Evaluation of Regulatory Frameworks Affecting the Industry

The global x-ray systems market size is expected to reach USD 10.16 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.26% from 2024 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and supportive investments by the government are driving the market. In addition, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and screening programs are expected to boost market growth.

Emerging innovations in the x-ray systems is expanding the market size, such as integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging systems, robotic, and mobile x-ray systems have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities around the world. For instance, in March 2021, Philips healthcare announced partnership with Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, with this collaboration Lunit’s INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite will be incorporated into Philips diagnostic x-ray suite, to achieve better patient outcomes, improve the experience of patients and staff, and lower the cost of care.

The rising prevalence and awareness of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological conditions, orthopedics and cardiovascular diseases, which demands the adoption of x-ray systems for diagnosis are expected to expand the market during forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Digital Radiography (DR) is expected to boost the market growth as DR systems produces, high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.

The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in November 2020, GE healthcare announced the first AI algorithms set in a mobile x-ray device for automated measurements, case prioritization and quality control.

Key X-ray Systems Company Insights

Key players are advancing the development of high-end mobile X-ray systems, which have gained prominence since the COVID-19 pandemic and are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into these imaging technologies. AI has proven to significantly enhance accuracy and sensitivity in detecting imaging abnormalities, leading to its broader adoption in medical imaging. In addition, these companies are forming strategic partnerships to adopt and develop advanced software, aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of medical imaging.

X-ray Systems Market Report Highlights

The radiography segment dominated the market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the initial diagnostic imaging step recommended by doctors on their way to a definitive diagnosis

The digital radiography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it produces high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation

Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the largest revenue share in 2023

The mobile x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to its portability, image quality, speed, and safety

The diagnostic imaging center segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices

List Of Key Players in the X-ray Systems Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical System

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Carestream

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic, Inc

New Medical Imaging

AGFA

