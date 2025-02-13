Streaming Analytics Market 2030: Revolutionizing Real-Time Decision Making

Streaming Analytics Market Growth & Trends

The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 128.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. There has been a growing demand for streaming analytics solutions from large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide. The demand is driven due to the ability of these solutions to provide users with deeper insights into customer buying behavior through data visualization and active monitoring of key performance indicators in real-time. In addition, these solutions offer an analysis of the existing business operations and also help companies identify new business opportunities and revenue streams.

In comparison to traditional reactive analytics tools that focus on batch processing using stored data, streaming analytics enables users to proactively respond to changing conditions for improving operations and customer interactions using real-time insights. Due to the growing penetration of high-speed internet and the exponentially rising user base of smartphones globally, there has been a tremendous increase in consumer-generated data. Streaming analytics solutions enable companies to extract business value from data in motion and obtain real-time analytics and insights on data streaming from multiple sources such as social media, sensors, smart devices, and websites.

The rapidly growing adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) sensors and devices across multiple industry verticals such as healthcare, media & entertainment, and government is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the large amount of transactional data generated by digital banking systems such as internet and mobile banking is driving the deployment of streaming analytic solution across banks and financial institutions.

Apart from conventional business verticals, streaming analytics solution providers are also focusing on collaborating with state governments and municipal bodies on smart city initiatives in areas such as smart traffic management using real-time data streaming. However, the lack of awareness regarding the operational and strategic advantages of these solutions could challenge market growth over the forecast period. Concerns pertaining to data privacy and security could also negatively impact streaming analytics market growth over the forecast period.

Streaming Analytics Market Report Highlights

Streaming analytics software dominated the market with a revenue share of 65.5% in 2023. The focus on KPI monitoring, real-time data analysis, and actionable insights is driving the dominance of this market segment.

The hosted segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.7% in 2023, as it eliminates the need for substantial upfront investments in infrastructure, allowing businesses to allocate resources based on demand.

BSFI accounted for the largest market revenue share of 23.8% in 2023. The increasing complexity of financial crimes demands swift detection and prevention.

North America streaming analytics market dominated the global streaming analytics market in 2023 with a revenue share of 38.0%.

Streaming Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end use, and region:

Streaming Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Streaming Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hosted

On-Premise

Streaming Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Fraud Detection

Marketing & Sales

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Management

Network Management & Optimization

Location Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Others

Streaming Analytics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

BSFI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Streaming Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



