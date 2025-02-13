Dishwashing Detergent Market Prioritizes Convenience with New Product Formats

The global dishwashing detergent market size is expected to reach USD 31.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in developed regions like Europe and North America is propelling the industry demand. Rising urbanization and industrial expansion are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The augmented use of dishwashers in developed regions is propelling the market growth and leading to a larger production of machine dishwashing detergents, which are easy to use. Additionally, owing to a rise in disposable income, consumers are shifting towards electronic appliances such as dishwashers. As a result, there is an increase in demand for dishwashing detergents.

Dishwashing detergent products consist of enzymes, bleaches, surfactants, chemicals, and other ingredients. These chemicals are hazardous to the environment and affect human health. Owing to all these factors, certain governments had implemented stringent regulations in some countries. Thus, manufacturers have initiated implementing sustainable processes for producing biodegradable, non-toxic, and safe products, which are safer for human health and the environment. Thus, owing to all these factors, the market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dishwashing Detergent Market

A number of industries and global economies were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities announced a lockdown across the world and citizens were asked to follow strict social distancing to restrict the spread of the virus. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand and supply of the consumer industry were observed to be steady. With the restrictions and lockdown, a lack of workers was observed, which, in turn, has reduced or limited the production of manufacturing units, thereby limiting the production. It is expected that post-COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown, the global economy will grow normally as earlier.

The hand dishwashing detergents product segment held the largest revenue share of more than 60.0% in 2021 due to its increasing demand. With the rising availability and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of cleanliness, the demand for hand dishwashing detergents in emerging economies such as China, India, and Malaysia will drive the industry. The offline distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The offline segment includes store types such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and retail stores. The growing number of organized retail channels in developing countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, and China is expected to increase the demand for dishwashing detergents in the coming years. Vendors offer products with gifts and discounted prices to attract consumers. Owing to these factors, the segment is anticipated to witness growth over the coming years.

Europe held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2021 owing to the large utilization of dishwashing detergents in this region. Growing demand for machine dishwashing detergents owing to the increasing number of dishwashers per house in this region is augmenting the growth of this market. In addition, stringent environmental regulations are creating opportunities for eco-friendly and bio-based dishwashing detergents manufacturers. This is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.

Dishwashing Detergent Market Report Highlights

North America is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028 owing to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products

The hand dishwashing detergents product segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021 due to the rising product demand from developing countries as they are economical

Europe dominated the market for over 35.0% in 2021 due to the rising demand for machine dishwashing detergents

Offline distribution channel held the largest revenue share of more than 80.0% in 2021 due to the developed retail sector in developing countries

List of Key Players of Dishwashing Detergent Market

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

The Clorox Company

Bombril

Dropps

Blueland

Order a free sample PDF of the Dishwashing Detergent Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.