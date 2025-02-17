Cannabis Testing Services Market 2030: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Cannabis Testing Services Market Growth & Trends

The global cannabis testing services market size is expected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.21% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several nations across the globe have legalized cannabis for medical and recreational purposes, which has led to the recognition of the medicinal benefits of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. For instance, in April 2024, Germany legalized cannabis for recreational purposes, and under this law, adults over 18 can possess 25 grams of dried cannabis and grow up to three marijuana plants at home. Moreover, research has revealed that cannabis can provide significant relief from adverse effects, such as chronic pain associated with multiple sclerosis and chemotherapy-induced nausea. Such factors boost market growth.

Cannabis extracts are utilized to treat multiple mental and neurological disorders. With the growing incidence of these disorders, along with the rise in the production and use of cannabis, the cannabis testing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2021, neurological disorders emerged as the leading cause of global disease burden, affecting 43% of the population (3.4 billion people) and accounting for 443 million disability-adjusted life years lost, surpassing cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, several countries, such as the U.S., Brazil, France, and Germany, have modified their national controls to accommodate cannabidiol as a medicinal product. Also, increasing awareness about the medical benefits of cannabidiol is anticipated to drive product demand in the pharmaceutical industry. This, in turn, is increasing demand for cannabis testing services from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure the purity and potency of cannabis. For example, major players in the pharmaceutical industry, including Charlotte’s Web, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Isodiol International, and CannaHealth, among others, are using cannabidiol for manufacturing tinctures and capsules.

Some of the key players in the market are Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), SC Labs, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS Canada Inc.), Dr. Robert Shrewsbury & the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy (PharmLabs), Greenleaf Testing Laboratory and Eurofins Scientific. Players are adopting key strategic initiatives to expand their business and market position. For instance, in May 2023, Smithers, a testing, information, consulting, and compliance services provider, entered the Arizona cannabis testing market by acquiring Green Scientific Labs’ operations in Arizona.

Cannabis Testing Services Market Report Highlights

By service, the potency testing segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest revenue share. Rising contamination cases and the need to determine the concentration of active cannabinoids in cultivated plants are the key factors driving market growth.

By end use, the cannabis cultivators/growers segment held the largest market share in 2023. Stringent quality checks on cultivated plants in a highly regulated market influence the demand for testing services.

North America dominated the global market in 2023, due to the presence of major testing laboratories and expanding marijuana and hemp cultivation in the region are the key factors driving the market in the region.

Cannabis Testing Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabis testing services market based on service, end-use, and region:

Cannabis Testing Service Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Cannabis Testing Services End-use Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Others (Research Institutes & Labs)

Cannabis Testing Services Regional Outlook Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy Poland Czech Republic Switzerland Croatia Netherlands

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand New Zealand

Latin America and Caribbean Brazil Mexico Uruguay Colombia

Africa

