Machine Control System Market Dynamics: Understanding User Adoption and Preferences

The global machine control system market size is expected to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2030, to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Machine control systems are defined as technologically advanced devices deployed for correct positioning of earthmoving and construction machinery. These systems can precisely identify areas for the initiation of work so that heavy equipment can be placed in the right place. Proper positioning facilitates enhanced safety for workers in harsh working environments. It improves the efficiency of work during tighter timelines, thereby increasing the adoption of these systems and driving market growth.

Over the years, 3D machine control systems have replaced traditional survey pegs with 2D, for positioning work due to technological advancements. These systems use technology like GNSS, GIS, optical scanning, laser scanning, and robotic based machine control, among others, for scanning the perimeter and identify areas for positioning. For instance, TOPCON CORPORATION offers robotic machine control based on local positioning system (LPS-900), which guides to the machines during thick cloud covers and dense forest covers where the machine-installed GPS does not work. The LPS- 900 systems are the robotic total stations that increase the speed and accuracy of tracking the machine and facilitate better positioning. Such advanced features are expected to increase the demand for machine control systems and contributing to market growth.

Limited amount of earthwork and lack of technical expertise to operate the systems may hamper market growth. However, developing countries have been investing in the training of personal and adoption of machine guided technologies, which is expected to impact the market positively. Moreover, the growing number of infrastructure and urbanization projects coupled with the rising need for safety is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The sensors segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 28.3% in 2023. Sensors are essential for gathering real-time data about the machine’s environment and operations, enabling accurate control and decision-making.

Excavators accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Excavators are widely used in construction, mining, and other industries, making them a significant target for machine control system integration.

The infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2023. The construction of large-scale infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, and tunnels, requires precise and efficient machinery to meet demanding timelines and quality standards.

TOPCON CORPORATION Trimble Inc. Hexagon AB MOBA MOBILE AUTOMATION AG Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. Eos Positioning Systems, Inc. (Eos) Liebherr Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd.



