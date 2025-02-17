India Ethoxylates Market 2030: Emulsifying Agents Transforming Industries

India Ethoxylates Market Growth & Trends

The India ethoxylates market size is expected to reach USD 884.7 million by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the growing demand for agrochemicals such as herbicides and insecticides in the country. Alcohol ethoxylates are used as active ingredients in the manufacture of agrochemicals such as insecticides and herbicides. Moreover, they help in increasing the wettability, leading to a better distribution of the spray coating on the surface and overcoming the penetration barrier of the cuticle (upper layer of the leaf). The agrochemical active compounds must penetrate rapidly and distribute over the surface of the leaves into the plant, as otherwise, there may be the risk that the active components are washed off by the rains.

The demand for food crops in India is increasing rapidly owing to India being one of the most populated countries in the world. As per the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, India’s population is expected to match and then surpass the population of China in 2023. Moreover, the Indian economy is highly dependent on the agricultural sector, and agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for ~55% of India’s population as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). In addition, India is currently the world’s fourth-largest producer of agrochemicals, and the industry has tremendous potential for development with the help of research, and innovation, and has a quick registration procedure as per IBEF. Thus, the growing demand for crops and agrochemicals is further expected to increase the demand for agrochemical active agents such as ethoxylates.

India Ethoxylates Market Report Highlights

Based on type by end-use, the fatty amine ethoxylate segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to their excellent surface-active emulsifying, wetting, dispersing, and solubilizing properties, thereby enabling their usage in different applications

In terms of function, the cleaning agent segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that in addition to laundry detergents, ethoxylates are used in all-purpose cleaners, floor cleaners, and dishwashing detergents. These products benefit from ethoxylates’ ability to break up dirt and grease, making them more effective at cleaning. Thus, the high demand for cleaning products is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period

According, to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India witnessed significant growth in textile and apparel production and exports in recent years. In FY22, the exports of textiles and apparel reached USD 44.4 billion, reflecting an increase of 41% year-on-year. The growing textile industry is further expected to increase the demand for detergents that use ethoxylates in their formulation. This, in turn, will increase the demand for products market in the country

Major players in the market are coming up with eco-friendly production techniques to reduce carbon footprint. For instance, in February 2022, Godrej Industries Limited announced that it became the first chemical manufacturing company in Gujarat to achieve GreenCo Platinum Rating for achieving environment-friendly chemical manufacturing processes

India Ethoxylates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India ethoxylates market based on type by end-use and function:

India Ethoxylates Type by End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Fatty Amine Ethoxylate

Castor Oil Ethoxylates

Ethyl/Methyl Ester Ethoxylates

Glyceride Ethoxylates

Other Types

India Ethoxylates Function Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cleaning Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Wetting Agent

Lubricating Agent

Other Functions

