U.S. Contract Glazing Market Performance Metrics Highlighting Sustainability Initiatives

The U.S. contract glazing market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth in the commercial sector along with the increasing road accidents is anticipated to fuel the demand for contract glazing in the U.S.

Construction industry is the largest end user for contract glazing where the applications are spread across a wide range including both exterior and interior of the buildings. Exterior systems include curtain walls, storefronts, structural glass systems, sunshades, and panels, whereas the interior systems include doors and windows, mirrors, shower partitions, tabletops, bathtubs, and staircase railings.

According to the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), storefront is the leading product over commercial windows and curtain walls for new construction and total non-residential buildings. With the increasing small-scale and large-scale buildings along with changing residential installation standards, glaziers are focusing on manufacturing storefronts and curtain wall systems that meet various requirements of regulatory bodies and consumers.

In the automotive aftermarket, flat glasses are widely used to repair and replace windshields, backlights, and mirrors. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), a trade association for motor vehicle and mobility suppliers and parts manufacturers and remanufacturers in U.S., maintained and repaired more than 256 million vehicles, by April 2019. Thus, increasing construction activities, coupled with growing automotive aftermarket services, is anticipated to boost the demand for flat glasses in the country in near future.

Strategic partnerships and new product developments are popular strategies adopted by a majority of the players operating in the market for contract glazing. Key players including Benson Industries, Inc., Enclos Corp., and Harmon, Inc. are among the few vertically integrated from designing and engineering to fabrication and installation of curtain wall facade systems.

U.S. Contract Glazing Market Report Highlights

Insulated segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period owing to increasing construction of hotels and office buildings in U.S.

Southeast U.S. held the largest volume share of over 25% in 2022, on account of the growth in the construction activities followed by high number of accidents in Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, and South Carolina

Tempered accounted for a volume share of 24.1% of the flat glass segment in 2022, considering its safety characteristics leading to its applications in the interior and exterior of buildings along with automotive aftermarket

