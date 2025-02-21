Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2030: Expanding Opportunities in the DACH Region

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The Europe pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is expected to surpass USD 5.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The European pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. Growing aging population in France, Germany, and other European countries; increasing health consciousness among consumers; high emphasis of government on strengthening the healthcare sector; and introduction of various healthcare insurance schemes by governments are primarily driving the pharmaceutical industry.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Research-based pharmaceutical industry is a key asset of the European economy and one of Europe’s top performing high-technology sectors. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is on the rise owing to growth in healthcare developments in the region by research, development, and introduction of new medicines to improve the health and quality of life of patients.

Further, glass is 100% recyclable in nature and can be recycled endlessly without loss in quality or purity. The recycled glass can be substituted for up to 95.0% of raw materials such as sand, soda ash, limestone, and cullet (recycled glass). Recycling of glass products benefits the manufacturers as it reduces the amount of raw materials and helps in reducing emissions.

The rate of recycling has been increasing at a faster rate throughout European countries. Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, and Germany continue to be the best performers. According to the report of the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE), average rate for glass recycling hit the high of 73% in 2022. Over 25 billion glass containers continue to be recycled in a bottle to bottle closed loop, making glass a model for the circular economy.

However, the market for pharmaceutical glass packaging is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate in the coming years mainly because glass materials are expensive and are not able to provide economically viable solutions for the packaging of products at a large scale. Plastic bottles used for pharma packaging are made of a special plastic, known as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic belonging to the polyester family.

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the vials type segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The increased demand for personalized medicines and biologics and the consequent flexibility in manufacturing capacity has led to a growing demand for ready-to-use vials.

Type 2 glass dominated the glass type segment with a share of 26.6%. This is due to the high demand from neutral aqueous and acidic chemicals based pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Cosmeceutical application is expected to grow at a higher pace with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness of cosmeceuticals coupled with growing aged population across the world.

Gerresheimer AG, SGD SA, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. are considered market innovators as of 2022, owing to the increasing investments in innovation centers coupled with the adoption of new manufacturing technologies and product launches with novel properties such as material strength and chemical durability.

Manufacturers of glass packaging for pharmaceuticals are constantly striving to offer a wide range of technologies covering as much of the value chain as possible. For instance in September, 2022, Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Announce Collaboration on the Development of an Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

EU took strong measures to tackle the growing threat of counterfeit medicines and banned medicines repacking. Additionally, the EU imposes high penalties on vendors for trafficking counterfeit medicines.

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Europe pharmaceutical glass packaging market on the basis of product and region:

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Outlook(Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Vials

Bottles

Cartridges & Syringes

Ampoules

Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Glass Type Outlook(Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Type I

Type II

Type III

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Nutraceutical

Cosmeceutical

Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

EUA

NORDIC (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland)

DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)

IBERA (Spain & Portugal)

France

UK

Poland

Italy

Australia

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.