Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Dynamics: Opportunities and Challenges Explored

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size is estimated to reach USD 75.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, patient preferences for a reduced hospital stay and supportive government funding are among the key driving factors. Furthermore, aging is considered one of the greatest risk factors for the development of sleep apnea disorders and is, therefore, expected to be a high-impact rendering driver for this industry. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the industry. Different segments were impacted differently. For instance, the ventilators segment witnessed exponential growth owing to the sudden surge in the demand for mechanical ventilators.

However, this demand decreased post-2021, wherein the industry size decreased dramatically. Concerning the nebulizers segment, people were apprehensive to use nebulizers owing to the use of inhaled medications, which are considered a potential source of viral transmission and immunosuppression, which restricted the growth, but did not negatively impact the industry. Shifting the preference of patients towards reduced hospital stay is anticipated to increase the adoption of anesthesia and breathing instruments, thereby, driving the market. As per the American Hospital Association, approximately 20% of Medicare beneficiaries, when discharged from the hospital return within 30 days. Identifying and reducing avoidable readmissions is expected to improve healthcare safety and reduce spending.

Hence, policymakers are striving to reduce the hospital stays of patients. In the Patient Protection and Affordable Act, Congress initiated the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP), under which, Medicare is allowed to penalize hospitals for higher rates of readmissions since 2013. Due to the implementation of this act, many physicians and patients opt for anesthesia and breathing devices, such as ambulatory infusion pumps and home respiratory monitors. Key players are taking initiatives to develop advanced instruments to bring improvement in the treatment. For instance, in May 2022, Max Ventilator launched Non-Invasive (NIV) ventilators consisting of inbuilt humidifiers and oxygen therapy. The device is user-friendly as well as lightweight and is also priced lower than the traditional ventilators. Such initiatives are anticipated to propel industry growth in the coming years.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, Respiratory devices accounted for a revenue share of 67.7% in 2023 attributed to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, owing to the rising prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and tuberculosis, among others

The anesthesia devices segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of surgeries and various technological advancements by market players

North America anesthesia and respiratory devices market dominated the market in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of advanced technology and continual advancements

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness among patients.

List of Key Players in Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market

General Electric Company

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge

Smiths Group plc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Masimo

Braun SE

ResMed

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

