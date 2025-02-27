Breast Pads Market 2030: Innovations in Comfort and Convenience

Breast Pads Market Growth & Trends

The global breast pads market size is expected to reach USD 119.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising breastfeeding rates are driving the market. These products assist pregnant women in dealing with the leakage problems that occur during breastfeeding. Moreover, increasing global women’s employment rates have led to an increase in demand for accessible baby care products, such as nursing breast pads. The rise in the number of working women throughout the world has resulted in an increase in the number of dual-income homes. This has resulted in an increase in average family income, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the worldwide infant care products market, which also includes the global market for nursing breast pads.

The market’s top rivals are focusing on upgrading their product portfolios in order to broaden their consumer base since most customers choose new technologies and items with enhanced features. Because sanitation and comfort are the two fundamental factors that customers evaluate when purchasing intimate clothes or products that come into direct contact with the skin, important rivals are focusing on the development of more sanitary and user-friendly nursing breast pads.

For instance, Lansinoh introduced a new style of nursing breast pad called the Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pad, which is meant to be effective while remaining undetectable from the outer clothing. Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pads include a comfortable lining with air spaces. A blue square with an InvisiLock Core is also present beneath the lining, capturing and dispersing moisture away from the center, resulting in a dry and comfortable fit. Furthermore, because it retains 20 times its weight in liquid, this technique assures that the pad does not leak. Hence, such developments are fueling the market growth.

The key evolving market trends driving the market for breast pads are:

New product launches with improved technologies

Rising popularity of ultra-thin washable nursing breast pads

Presence of numerous social media platforms

Breast Pads Market Report Highlights

The reusable segment dominated the market and held the highest market revenue share of 44.6% in 2023. Reusable breast pads are relatively softer and better for the environment.

The disposable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Disposable nursing pads, like sanitary napkins, comprise a thin absorbent material and are available in various absorbencies.

The retail segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the rising number of retail stores providing varieties of nursing pads.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific breast pads market held the highest revenue market share of 34.0% in 2023. North America breast pads market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Breast Pads Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global breast pads report based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Breast Pads Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reusable

Disposable

Hydrogel

Silicone

Breast Pads Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

Wholesale

E-commerce

Breast Pads Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



