Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market 2030: Exploring System Innovations

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Growth & Trends

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market size is anticipated to reach USD 2,603.8 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. The primary driving factors for market growth are increasing prevalence of congestive heart failure and acute renal failure. The COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on market due to increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury. According to a WHO, acute kidney injury, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the kidneys cease working and uremic and fluid toxins build up in the body, is one of the many COVID-19 side effects. As a result, as the COVID-19 outbreak expands, demand for CRRT will continue to climb.

Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market. For example, in August 2020, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in acute care, announced that Regiocit, the company’s replacement solution containing citrate for extracorporeal circuit regional citrate anticoagulation, has acquired an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Regiocit is exclusively approved for use as a replacement solution in adult patients receiving Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and who require regional citrate anticoagulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the EUA.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Report Highlights

By product, the consumables segment held the largest revenue share of 60.6% in 2022. Although these products are low-priced, it is used repeatedly purchased; hence the market for consumables is the largest as compared to other segments

Based on the modality, the Continuous Veno-venous Hemofiltration (CVVH) segment held the largest revenue share of 31.6% in 2022. Fluid overload situations, which are common in acute kidney injury patients in critical care units, are expected to increase, boosting the CVVH market’s growth

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing market for continuous renal replacement therapy with a growth rate of 9.8%. Various factors are responsible for the region growth such as technological advancement, growing healthcare infrastructure development as well as and presence of such a huge patient base in this region

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous renal replacement therapy market on the basis of product, modality, and region:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

System

Consumables

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Norway Denmark

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.