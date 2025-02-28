Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Gains Momentum from Increased Focus on Outpatient Care

The Europe disposable endoscopes market size is estimated to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.73% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing cases of cross-contamination complications due to the use of reusable endoscopes are driving the adoption of single-use endoscopic devices. In addition, the growing number of chronic and respiratory diseases in Europe and the shortage of medical staff for cleaning and disinfecting reusable endoscopes in between the surgical procedures drive the market for disposable endoscopes. For instance, a study published in the European Respiratory journal in 2021 stated that about 36.6 million Europeans are having COPD and the number will be increased to 49.5 million by 2050. Furthermore, the risk associated with reusable endoscopes such as clogging, leakage, and the chance of contamination due to the tedious sterilization process is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Reusable endoscopes are the potential source of disease transmission. While the disposable bronchoscope could decrease the risk of cross-contamination, increase safety and efficiency, and can be used with limited resources. In addition, increasing recommendations by most respiratory societies to use disposable bronchoscopes during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is accelerating the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the high preference for the use of disposable endoscopic devices to limit the chances of infection during the ear, nose, and throat diagnostic procedures.

The hospitals end-use segment is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing patient preference for hospitals to diagnose and treat their chronic diseases. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and low-cost surgical procedures provided by the government hospitals are expected to boost the segment growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopic devices and the growing number of private and government hospitals with endoscopic procedure facilities are supporting the growth of the segment. The clinics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use endoscopes in clinics for better patient engagement with low cross-contamination chances, quick recovery time, and lower post-procedural complications.

Furthermore, the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Europe has limited the number of surgical procedures. However, due to the benefits of disposable endoscopes such as lower chances of cross-contamination, time efficiency, safety, short hospital stay, and lower post-procedure infections, many endoscopic procedure facilities have increasingly adopted the single-use endoscopic devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, which favored the growth of the market in 2020. The shortage of clinical personnel due to the viral infections and government-imposed lockdown and shutdowns further decreased the use of conventional endoscopes and in turn, increased the adoption of disposable endoscopic devices, thereby propelling the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of Key Players in the Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG

Stryker

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

STERIS plc.

